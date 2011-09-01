* Stocks fluctuate following jobless, factory data

* Coming up: U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday (Recasts, updates with ISM data)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Sept 1 Stocks on Wall Street seesawed on Thursday and oil prices extended gains after U.S. factory activity grew in August, versus market expectations of a drop.

The dollar bounced against the euro, as the stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing figures stood in contrast to less-impressive figures from the euro zone. The dollar EUR= was more than 1 percent higher against the euro.

World stocks and European markets slipped or were flat after recovering early losses on data showing euro zone manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in almost two years last month.

Wall Street opened the session flat and initially slipped after weekly U.S. jobless claims provided little comfort to investors rattled by dismal European factory data. But the market turned after manufacturing index from the Institute for Supply Management suggested U.S. growth, albeit slow, in August.

The "number was stronger than the market expected and more importantly it was stronger than the whisper numbers out there," said Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT Forex in New York.

The euro extended its losses against the dollar. The single currency fell to a low of $1.42297 on trading platform EBS, off a New York session peak of $1.4315 set immediately after the ISM data. It was last at $1.4244. [FRX/]

The government's much-awaited non-farm payrolls data for August is due on Friday. The Federal Reserve is expected to focus on the latest manufacturing and jobs data at its policy meeting later this month.

Shortly after 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 1.82 points, or 0.02 percent, at 11,611.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 2.18 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,216.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 1.40 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,578.06.

U.S. crude oil CLc1 was rose 0.2 percent, trading at around $89 per barrel after slipping to as low as $88.21 earlier.

U.S. Treasuries prices rose as the latest factory data and claims for jobless benefits stoked fears about a recession. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YR=RR was up 8/32, its yield at 2.2058 percent. [US/]

European stocks pared losses and turned flat in the afternoon as gains in defensive sectors such as telecommunications and pharmaceuticals eclipsed losses in cyclicals, while peripheral banking shares took a hit.

European shares tracked by the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3, slipped 0.2 percent, after dropping as much as half a percent earlier.

Global stocks, measured by the MSCI All World Index .MIWD00000PUS, was down 0.9 percent versus an earlier loss of 0.3 percent. (Additional reporting by Jeremy Gaunt, Anirban Nag and Ana Nicolaci da Costa in London; editing by Dan Grebler)