* Treasuries surge; long US bond yields at Feb 2009 lows
* Swiss franc, gold also up on flight to safety
* Stocks dive after Aug U.S. jobs show no growth from July
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Paralysis in the U.S. jobs
market reinforced fears of recession on Friday, driving
investors out of stocks and into the safety of bonds, gold and
the Swiss franc.
Stocks on Wall Street and other major exchanges closed down
more than 2 percent after the U.S. Labor Department said
employers added no net new jobs last month and July's total was
revised lower. For details, see [ID:nOAT004865]
The biggest reaction came in the U.S. Treasuries market,
where the yield on the 30-year bond hit two-and-a-half-year
lows on growing bets the dismal data will compel the Federal
Reserve to take additional steps to boost the economy.
After a treacherous August of out-sized market volatility,
the jobs report fed worries that September could bring more of
the same, especially if economic data rekindles fear of another
recession.
"There are a lot of confidence issues in the marketplace;
the jobs number only made things worse," said Sal Arnuk,
co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
"My only question is 'Why the market isn't down more?'"
U.S. equities suffered their biggest drop in two weeks.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI closed down 253.31
points, or 2.20 percent, at 11,240.26. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 30.45 points, or 2.53 percent, at
1,173.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 66.71
points, or 2.58 percent, at 2,480.33.
The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS fell 2.3
percent while European stocks .FTEU3 slid 2.5 percent.
Emerging stocks .MSCIEF dropped by 1.6 percent.
President Barack Obama, in a speech set for Sept. 8, will
unveil a jobs program he hopes will provide "meaningful" tax
relief and help the nation's long-term unemployed, a top aide
told Reuters Insider. [ID:nWNA7806] [ID:nRTV258655]
Some think stocks will suffer from anemic jobs growth, at
least for a while.
"What the market is looking for this time, realizing that
unemployment is a barrier, and until the federal government
wakes up and realizes what the restraints are and designs a
program attacking restraints, it's not going to make much
progress," said Fred Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A.
Davidson & Co in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were up 35/32
in price, with the yield at 1.9961 percent, down more than 8
basis points on the day.
The 10-year yield is within striking distance of 1.976
percent, an intraday low set in mid-August, according to
Tradeweb, and a level not seen in at least 60 years.
In Treasury Inflation Protected Securities trading, the
yield on 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=TWEB touched minus 0.02
percent, down 7 basis points from late Thursday. This signaled
that traders have slashed their expectations for long-term U.S.
economic growth and inflation.
There is now a growing expectation the Federal Open Market
Committee will extend the maturity of its $1.65 trillion
Treasuries holdings at its Sept. 20-21 policy meeting.
The intended effect would be to push rates lower throughout
the economy in an attempt to ignite consumer demand.
"This (jobs) report will certainly strengthen the case for
the doves on the committee going into the next meeting later
this month," said Millan Mulraine, senior U.S. macro strategist
with TD Securities in New York.
In a research note, Goldman Sachs economists said they
expect the Fed will announce plans to lengthen the average
maturity of its portfolio, "with sales of relatively
short-dated Treasuries and purchases of relatively long-dated
Treasuries."
The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR soared more than
three points in price. Yields dropped to 3.32 percent, the
lowest since Jan. 2009.
Bund futures FGBLc1 rose 1.2 percent, hitting a record
high on safe-haven demand.
In currency trading, the Swiss franc CHF= was up nearly 1
percent at 0.7898 to the dollar after hitting session highs at
0.7959.
The euro EUR= was near $1.419, having hit a three-week
low of $1.418 earlier on confirmation that Greece will miss its
2011 deficit target of 7.6 percent and uncertainty over Italy's
commitment to austerity measures. [FRX/]
Benchmark U.S. gold futures GCZ1settled up 2.6 percent,
just shy of $1,877 an ounce after peaking at $1,885 during the
session. [GOL/]
Crude oil in New York CLc1 finished down 2.8 percent at
below $87 a barrel, after slipping to a session low $85.42, on
worries a weaker U.S. economy would hurt energy demand. The
United States is the world's No. 1 energy consumer. [O/R]
