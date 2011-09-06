* Global stocks fall on fears of worsening European crisis
* Swiss franc tumbles on SNB's move to stop franc gains
* Benchmark German and U.S. debt yields near historic lows
* Gold slips from record high, still near $1,900 an ounce
(Updates mid-afternoon New York market action)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Global stock markets fell on
Tuesday on fears of the European debt crisis worsening, while
the Swiss franc lost nearly 10 percent against the euro after
Switzerland's central bank sought to slow the safe-haven rush
into its currency, worried it could hurt its economy.
Nervous investors channeled cash into less-risky assets as
doubts resurfaced over Italy and Greece's willingness to
implement tough budget and debt measures demanded by other euro
zone members, while Germany hardened its stand against giving
them more aid. For more see [ID:nL5E7K61RE].
"Europe is where you have to be focused right now, and
Europe doesn't look good," said Stephen Massocca, managing
director at Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.
Wall Street stocks .DJI .SPX .IXIC were down about 1
percent after a three-day holiday weekend, with Friday's U.S.
jobs report, which showed zero net jobs growth, also hurting
investor confidence. [.N]
The Swiss central bank set a limit of 1.20 francs to the
euro in an attempt to keep the currency's strength from
damaging its economy. Global investors have poured money into
the Swiss franc seeking a relatively safe asset.
The move led to some selling of gold after it touched a
record high above $1,900 an ounce.
U.S. and German government debt, perceived as safer assets
along with gold amid the turmoil, rallied and pushed benchmark
yields to historic lows.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 was down 0.7
percent after falling more than 4 percent on Monday on renewed
worries about Europe's ability to solve its debt problems.
U.S. and European equities pared their losses after a
report showed growth in the U.S. services sector unexpectedly
improved in August. [ID:nN1E7850QA]
This snapshot soothed some worries that the world's biggest
economy is on the brink of recession, but not enough to scale
back expectations the Federal Reserve would engage in another
round of monetary stimulus to boost sluggish U.S. growth.
Policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic are struggling
to come up with economic fixes, as Americans and Europeans have
grown skeptical or even hostile to more proposed stimulus
programs and/or steep budget cuts to reduce government debt.
G7 finance ministers and central bankers will convene in
Marseilles, France starting on Friday. The two-day meeting
could reveal further erosion among the world's wealthiest
nations toward allowing markets to set exchange rates.
"The G7 normally supports 'free-floating' currency policies
(often as a veiled push for China to let the yuan appreciate
faster). However, the group will be at odds this week to hold
to that line, given coordinated G7 efforts in March to weaken
the yen and efforts by at least three of the seven G7 members
to depreciate local currencies in the last year or so," Rebecca
Patterson, chief market strategist with J.P. Morgan Asset
Management, wrote in a client note on Tuesday.
World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS fell 1.3
percent, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 closed off 2.2 percent.
After the Swiss National Bank announcement, the euro was
trading at just above the central bank's new target of 1.20
Swiss francs EURCHF= after trading near 1.10 francs. It fell
to a record low 1.0075 on Aug. 9. [ID:nL5E7K61FL]
The euro touched an eight-week low against the dollar and
was last trading at $1.3979 EUR=.
Ten-year German and U.S. government debt yields EU10YT=RR
stayed near historic lows below 2 percent, signaling that the
intensive search for safety was continuing. [US/]
The Swiss central bank's move rocked a number of other
assets, notably gold XAU=. It lost some allure to trade at
$1,875 an ounce after touching a record high at $1,920.
In the oil market, U.S. crude futures for October delivery
CLV1 were down 45 cents at $86.02 a barrel after touching a
session low of $83.20. [O/R]
