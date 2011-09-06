* Global stocks fall on fears of worsening European crisis
* Swiss franc tumbles on SNB's move to stop franc gains
* Benchmark German and U.S. debt yields near historic lows
* Gold slips from record high, still near $1,900 an ounce
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Global stock markets fell on
Tuesday on worries of the European debt crisis worsening, while
the Swiss central bank's bold move to slow the safe-haven rush
into its currency caused a record 10 percent drop of the franc
versus the euro.
Nervous investors channeled cash into less-risky assets as
doubts resurfaced over Italian and Greek willingness to
implement tough budget and debt measures demanded by other euro
zone members, while Germany hardened its stand against giving
more aid. For details, see [ID:nL5E7K61RE]
"Europe is where you have to be focused right now, and
Europe doesn't look good," said Stephen Massocca, managing
director at Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.
Wall Street stocks, after losing more than 2 percent
earlier in the session, ended down less than 1 percent after a
three-day holiday weekend, with Friday's U.S. jobs report,
which showed zero net jobs growth, also hurting investor
confidence. [.N]
The Swiss central bank set a limit of 1.20 francs to the
euro in an attempt to keep the currency's strength from hurting
exports. Global investors have poured money into the Swiss
franc seeking a relatively safe asset.
The move led to some selling of gold after it touched a
record high above $1,900 an ounce.
U.S. and German government debt, perceived as safer assets,
along with gold amid the turmoil, rallied and pushed benchmark
yields to historic lows.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI ended down 100.96
points, or 0.90 percent, at 11,139.30. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX lost 8.73 points, or 0.74 percent, at
1,165.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 6.50
points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,473.83.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 closed down 0.7
percent after falling more than 4 percent on Monday on renewed
worries about Europe's ability to solve its debt problems.
U.S. and European equities pared their losses after a
report showed growth in the U.S. services sector unexpectedly
improved in August. [ID:nN1E7850QA]
This snapshot soothed some worries that the world's biggest
economy is on the brink of recession, but not enough to scale
back expectations the Federal Reserve would engage in another
round of monetary stimulus to boost sluggish U.S. growth.
Policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic are struggling
to come up with economic fixes, as citizens and investors are
growing disillusioned over any stimulus programs and/or
austerity measures to create jobs and solve the public debt
crisis.
President Barack Obama will announce his jobs program on
Thursday, while G7 finance ministers and central bankers will
convene in Marseilles, France starting on Friday.
"The market is looking at these problems soberly and I
think it's telling us that it's not confident there are any
silver bullets to (solve) these problems," said Lou Brien,
market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWO00000PUS fell 1
percent, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 closed off 2.2 percent.
After the Swiss National Bank announcement, the euro was
trading at just above the central bank's new target of 1.20
Swiss francs EURCHF= after trading near 1.10 francs. It fell
to a record low 1.0075 on Aug. 9. [ID:nL5E7K61FL]
The euro touched an eight-week low against the dollar and
was last trading at $1.3991 EUR=.
Ten-year German and U.S. government debt yields EU10YT=RR
stayed near historic lows below 2 percent, signaling that the
intensive search for safety was continuing. [US/].
The Swiss central bank's move rocked a number of other
assets, notably gold XAU=. It lost some allure to trade at
$1,875 an ounce after touching a record high at $1,920.
In the oil market, U.S. crude futures for October delivery
CLV1 settled down 43 cents at $86.02 a barrel after touching
a session low of $83.20. [O/R]
(Reporting by Ed Krudy, Emily Flitter, Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss, Barani Krishnan and Gene Ramos in New York and
Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)