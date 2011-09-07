* Gold drops 3 pct a day after posting record high

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Sept 7 World stocks rebounded on Wednesday and gold slid from a record high as a court ruling supported the German government's efforts to bail out the crisis-stricken euro zone.

The European debt crisis has grown more fraught in recent weeks and efforts within Germany to stop Europe's largest economy from helping to stabilize the region have pressured risky assets such as stocks.

The ruling from its top court, which was expected, cleared the way for Germany to contribute more to the euro zone's rescue fund. But it also gave the country's parliament a greater say over bailouts, which could potentially hamper Germany's ability to act decisively if the debt crisis worsens.

"This (ruling) just falls in the category of modestly positive news. But when you have a market that is so geared to any new development, even modestly positive news can have a great effect," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose 2.3 percent a day after after hitting its lowest since Aug. 22. The index is still down more than 9 percent for the year.

Gold prices fell as the sharp rally in stocks prompted investors to take profits after the precious metal's rally to record highs in the previous session. Spot gold XAU= dropped 2.2 percent to $1,823.80 in New York.

Global markets have been volatile of late as investors have periodically taken heart from signs that Europe has carved out a plan to deal with its sovereign debt crisis, but implementation has been rocky and slow.

Afflicted countries like Italy and Greece have been reluctant to push through austerity measures demanded by their partners, while other nations, such as Germany, have grown more reluctant to provide aid.

European stocks .FTEU3 gained 3.1 percent, having hit a two-year low on Tuesday.

"This is just a lot of fine-tuning in terms of people not wanting to be too short or too long in a very volatile market," said Meckler.

Wall Street's Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX was up 26.16 points, or 2.25 percent, at 1,191.40.

U.S. crude oil CLc1 jumped 4.2 percent to $89.59 a barrel ahead of inventory reports forecast to show stockpiles fell last week.

The Swiss franc, which along with gold had been the safe-haven of choice for investors, held close to the 1.20 per euro EURCHF=R target set on Tuesday by the Swiss central bank to weaken the franc and prevent a recession.

The euro EUR= gained 0.5 percent versus the U.S. dollar, boosted by the German court ruling, and the dollar index .DXY fell 0.4 percent against a basket of major currencies.

The German court decision "is an excuse to book some profits from the last few days but it's not really a game changer," said Omer Esiner, chief markets analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

U.S. President Barack Obama is due to lay out a job-creation package on Thursday and G7 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Marseilles, France this weekend to discuss measures to boost global economic growth.

"A lot of investors are thinking about the president's upcoming speech and whether or not he can say or do something that will be seen positively," LibertyView's Meckler said. "I don't think it will be bold enough; I don't think many investors want to be short before the speech."

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR briefly traded more than two points lower in price but settled back to trade 1-2/32 lower to yield 3.32 percent, up from 3.27 percent late Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last trading 10/32 lower in price to yield 2.01 percent, up from 1.98 percent late Tuesday. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Dan Grebler)