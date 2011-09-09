* Pressure at G7 meeting to deal with Europe's debt crisis

* Greek debt swap deadline stokes default chatter

* ECB board member Stark to step down

* Obama jobs plan seen blocked in political fighting (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous London)

NEW YORK, Sept 9 World stocks and the euro tumbled on Friday on worries over Europe's festering debt problems, as the stakes intensified for the world's top finance officials to find ways to prevent the crisis from worsening.

The euro hit 6-1/2 month lows against the dollar and the yen, with more declines likely after the European Central Bank (ECB) shifted away from further rises in interest rates, a key driver in the single currency's rally this year.

Nervousness over the outcome of a Greek debt swap deal fueled safe-haven buying of German and U.S. government debt. The ten-year Bund yield EU10YT=RR hit another record low, while benchmark Treasuries yield US10YT=RR were close to a 60-year trough. [GVD/EUR] [US/] For details, see [ID:nL5E7K83MA]

The swap deal is critical for Athens to secure a second bailout and avert a near-term default that could ripple across the region and the global banking system.

Divisions within the ECB on the handling of Europe's debt woes boiled over Friday as the bank confirmed board member Juergen Stark will step down at the end of the year because of a conflict over its controversial bond-buying program. [ID:nL5E7K91CF]

With that as a backdrop, finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations were to meet in Marseille later Friday.

Meeting host France has called for a coordinated response from the G7 members to deal with Europe's debt crisis and the region's shaky banks. [ID:nN1E78728T]

In the United States, President Barack Obama unveiled his $447 billion plan to revive economic growth Thursday night, but investors worried Congress would hold it up and the Federal Reserve may not follow fast enough with its own action.

"The speech was positive, but there are questions about whether it can get through Congress and how it will all be paid for," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida. "At the same time, while we initially rose on the plan, Europe remains the big, big question for markets."

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, in a speech on Thursday, left the door open for more monetary stimulus but withheld details on the timing and what type of measures the Fed would enact.

At 10:50 a.m. EDT (1450 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 151.29 points, or 1.34 percent, at 11,144.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 12.98 points, or 1.09 percent, at 1,172.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 16.82 points, or 0.67 percent, at 2,512.32.

European shares .FTEU3 were off 1.7 percent, and the MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS was off 1.8 percent.

Another retreat in equities boosted safe-haven German government bond prices, with Bund futures FGBLc1 jumping more than 1 point to a record high of 137.75.

The euro EUR= was last down 1.2 percent against the dollar at $1.3699, its lowest in 6-1/2 months. [FRX/]

Gold, propelled to a series of record highs in recent months due to its appeal as both a safe haven and a hedge against inflation, reversed earlier gains. It was last down 0.8 percent at $1,852 an ounce as nervous investors sold the metal on growing concerns its run-up had been overdone. [GOL/] (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica in New York; Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Brian Gorman and Neal Armstrong in London; writing by Richard Leong; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)