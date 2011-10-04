(Corrects lead to say 15-month low, not 2-year low)
* U.S. stocks fall more than 2 pct as financials weigh
* Euro drops to 10-1/2-year low versus yen
* Bank shares down in Europe on fears of Greece default
* U.S. crude oil prices close at 12-month low
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, Oct 3 World stocks fell to a 15-month
low and the euro tumbled to its weakest level against the yen in
more than a decade on Monday as growing expectation of a Greek
default increased fears of another global recession.
An admission by Athens that it will miss its deficit target
of 7.6 percent this year reignited worries about a Greek
default. The price of U.S. crude oil tumbled 2 percent, while a
bid for safety stoked demand for U.S. Treasury debt.
Major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 2 percent, with
financial shares hard hit on a new round of concerns over Greek
debt, eclipsing an early boost from better-than-expected U.S.
Bank shares were also battered in Europe as investors feared
they may have to make further write-downs on Greek debt
holdings. French-Belgian financial group Dexia shares
slumped 10 percent as its capital position looked increasingly
stretched by its exposure to Greece.
Athens, in a draft budget sent to parliament on Monday,
forecast a deficit of 8.5 percent of gross domestic product for
2011.
"This news isn't surprising, but if Greece continues to have
problems, that could really drag Europe into recession, and
possibly the U.S. as well," said Randall Warren, chief
investment officer of Warren Financial Service in Exton,
Pennsylvania.
European policymakers appeared no nearer to agreeing on a
definitive solution to the crisis. Officials meeting on Monday
were discussing ways to leverage the bloc's rescue fund and
pressure Greece to implement agreed structural reforms.
"Ultimately, Greece would need to see its debt written down
by more and with that you need probably some kind of shoring up
of the banking sector," said Alec Letchfield, chief investment
officer at HSBC Asset Management.
U.S. stocks extended losses in the afternoon, with the S&P
500 falling to a 13-month low. The KBW bank index fell
4.78 percent, with Morgan Stanley shares down 7.6 percent
and Bank of America down 9.6 percent. On Friday, stocks
closed their worst quarter since 2008.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 258.08
points, or 2.36 percent, at 10,655.30, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index fell 32.19 points, or 2.85 percent, to
1,099.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 79.57 points,
or 3.29 percent, to 2,335.83.
The MSCI All-Country World index fell 2.9
percent to its lowest level since July 2010 . The
FTSEurofirst 300 of top European shares ended 1.2
percent lower.
The October-December period is, traditionally, the best
quarter for equities. Reuters data shows that since 1971, world
stocks have on average risen 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter.
Dexia closed 10.16 percent lower after credit agency Moody's
announced a rating review for possible downgrade on concerns
about liquidity. Dexia called an emergency board meeting on
Monday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Belgian and French finance ministers were also meeting with
other euro zone leaders on Monday evening. The Belgian finance
minister, Didier Reynders, said the two states, as well as Dexia
shareholders, would do all that was required to support their
banks.
The euro hit an 8-1/2-month low of $1.3185. Against
the safe-haven yen, it lost 1.76 percent to 101.11 yen
, its lowest since May 2001 according to Reuters data.
"Euro zone bank issues remain a big issue, and we expect the
euro's downside to continue," said George Saravelos, G10 FX
strategist at Deutsche Bank.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note gained
49/32 in price, driving its yield down to 1.7492 percent.
Treasuries prices were also supported by the Federal Reserve's
first bond purchase for Operation Twist, its latest program
aimed at helping the U.S. economy.
U.S. crude oil prices CLc1 settled down $1.59 at $77.61 a
barrel, the lowest closing price in more than a year.
Gold rose 1.6 percent, its biggest one-day gain in a month,
as the safe-haven bid returned. Spot gold rose to
$1,649.30 an ounce and U.S. gold futures for December delivery
settled up $35.40 at $1,657.70 an ounce.
But markets were closed in No. 2 gold consumer China for a
public holiday and trading volume was half its 30-day average,
suggesting the metal's rally could easily run out of steam.
Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica and Frank Tang in New York, Natsuko Waki in London
York, Natsuko Waki in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)