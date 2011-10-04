* S&P flirts with bear market, down some 20 pct from high
* U.S. crude oil reaches 2011 low as aid to Greece delayed
* US dollar falls vs euro, Bernanke says Fed ready to act
(Adds analyst quote, updates prices)
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, Oct 4 U.S. stocks were on the verge
of bear market territory on Tuesday, and U.S. crude oil prices
fell to a 2011 low as investors worried about the economic
implications of an increasingly likely Greek default.
The S&P 500 index .SPX, a broad measure of the U.S. stock
market, initially fell more than 20 percent from its 2011 high.
For many investors, crossing that threshold is a sign that
stock losses may be sustained for a longer period of time.
The losses were cushioned by a speech from Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said the bank was ready to act
further to support the economy. For details, see
[ID:nN1E7930IZ].
That statement, some investors said, left the door open to
another round of quantitative easing policies, which reduced
the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government bonds and the dollar.
"The economy is in a protracted slowdown, and until there's
a resolution with Greece, that situation will continue to
linger over the market," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Banyan Partners LLC in New York. "This could turn
into a self-fulfilling prophecy of recession."
Greece appeared more likely to default on its debt after
euro zone finance ministers postponed a vital aid payment to
Athens until mid-November. [ID:nL5E7L419D]
The impact of a possible default on the global economy and
particularly on the banking sector worried markets after EU
ministers said they were reviewing the size of private sector
involvement in a second bailout package for Greece.
Key Wall Street indexes fell more than 2 percent earlier on
the day, trimming losses after Bernanke's speech. The S&P 500
crossed the bear market threshold early in the day but then
recovered some ground.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 53.96
points, or 0.51 percent, at 10,601.34. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 2.34 points, or 0.21 percent, at
1,101.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 35.91
points, or 1.54 percent, at 2,371.74.
World stocks hit a 15-month low, with the MSCI All-Country
World index .MIWD00000PUS falling 1.7 percent.
U.S. crude oil prices CLc1 dropped to as low as $74.95 a
barrel, its lowest since Sept, 2010. They last traded 0.9
percent lower at $76.88.
The euro EUR= was up 0.57 percent against the dollar at
$1.3207, however, after hitting a near nine-month low against
the greenback earlier in the session.
"We've been selling off over the last 48 hours or so, so
we're overdue for a little bit of a bounce," said Brian Dolan,
chief strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey. "The
combination of people being short and Bernanke opening the door
to QE3 is helping stabilize sentiment."
In the government debt market, longer-dated Treasuries lead
the losses, with 30-year bonds US30YT=RR falling 53/32 in
price for a yield of 2.795 percent.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica and Nick Olivari)