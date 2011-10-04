* S&P flirts with bear market, down nearly 20 pct from high
* U.S. crude oil reaches 2011 low as aid to Greece delayed
* US dollar falls vs euro, Bernanke says Fed ready to act
(Updates prices)
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK Oct 4 U.S. stocks were on the verge
of bear market territory on Tuesday, and U.S. crude oil prices
fell to a 2011 low as investors worried about the economic
implications of an increasingly likely Greek default.
The S&P 500 Index .SPX, a broad measure of the U.S.
stock market, initially slid more than 20 percent from its
2011 closing high. Wall Street defines a drop of 20 percent or
more from a recent high as a bear market which, for many
investors, is a sign that stock losses may be sustained for a
longer period of time.
Investors, however, received some comfort from a speech by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said the central
bank was ready to act further to support the economy. For
details, see [ID:nN1E7930IZ].
That statement, some investors said, left the door open to
another round of quantitative easing policies, which also
reduced the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government bonds and the
dollar, allowing the euro to rally against the greenback.
"The economy is in a protracted slowdown, and until
there's a resolution with Greece, that situation will continue
to linger over the market," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Banyan Partners LLC in New York. "This could
turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy of recession."
Greece appeared more likely to default on its debt after
euro-zone finance ministers postponed a vital aid payment to
Athens until mid-November. [ID:nL5E7L419D]
The impact of a possible default on the global economy and
particularly on the banking sector worried markets after EU
ministers said they were reviewing the size of private-sector
involvement in a second bailout package for Greece.
Earlier in the day, the three major U.S. stock indexes
fell more than 2 percent.
But stocks trimmed losses after Bernanke's speech, with
the Nasdaq at one point rising more than 1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 106.63
points, or 1.00 percent, at 10,548.67. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 4.36 points, or 0.40 percent, at
1,094.87. But the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 14.02
points, or 0.60 percent, at 2,349.85.
World stocks hit a 15-month low, with the MSCI All-Country
World index .MIWD00000PUS falling 1.7 percent.
OIL AT YEAR'S LOW, EURO GAINS
U.S. crude oil prices CLc1 dropped as low as $74.95 a
barrel, its lowest since September 2010. The front-month U.S.
crude oil contract was down 1.3 percent, or 98 cents, at
$76.66 a barrel in early afternoon trading.
The euro EUR= was up 0.8 percent against the dollar at
$1.3274, after hitting a near nine-month low against the
greenback earlier in the session.
"We've been selling off over the last 48 hours or so, so
we're overdue for a little bit of a bounce," said Brian Dolan,
chief strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey. "The
combination of people being short and Bernanke opening the
door to QE3 is helping stabilize sentiment."
In the government debt market, longer-dated Treasuries led
the losses, with 30-year bonds US30YT=RR falling 1-5/32 in
price for a yield of 2.778 percent.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica and Nick Olivari;
Editing by Jan Paschal )