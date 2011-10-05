* Global stocks, Brent buoyed by steps to safeguard banks * U.S. private-sector jobs report also increases optimism * Euro remains pressured despite EU pledge on banks * Euro zone's private-sector activity contracts - a bad sign (Adds fresh prices, quotes)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK Oct 5 Global stocks and oil prices rebounded on Wednesday on hopeful signs that authorities are moving to prop up Europe's ailing banking sector and after U.S. reassuring economic data.

European finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg late on Tuesday agreed to examine a way to beef up banks' balance sheets and prevent a full-blown financial crisis. For details see: [ID:nL5E7L51RH] [ID:nL3E7L42VF]

Risk aversion eased further after data on the U.S. services sector and private-sector business activity indicated a slowing, albeit still growing economy. The reports helped offset concerns about the debt crisis in Europe and fresh data that suggested the region is sliding into recession.

Wall Street rallied and European stocks jumped more than 3 percent, pushed higher by banking shares. Brent crude bounced more than 2 percent to almost $102 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate jumped 5 percent.

"The market is getting a little more confident that policy-makers are more serious about tackling the problems," said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which has $245 billion of assets under management.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 47.16 points, or 0.44 percent, at 10,855.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 9.73 points, or 0.87 percent, at 1,133.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 40.67 points, or 1.69 percent, at 2,445.49.

The benchmark S&P 500 index in the United States had fallen 10 percent over the past six sessions, but staged a sharp rebound late on Tuesday after earlier marking a fall into bear territory. European shares had tumbled nearly 5 percent the previous three sessions.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares closed up 3.3 percent at 916.62 points. MSCI's all-country world index .MIWD00000PU rose 1.8 percent to 277.05.

Investor confidence improved after European finance ministers agreed to safeguard banks as concerns about a Greek default grew, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the government was ready to capitalize its banks if needed. [ID:nL5E7L419D][ID:nB4E7KT004]

While it was "helpful to see a road map" that could give investors a better idea of what might be ahead in Europe, Batty said he was skeptical until he saw a "concrete plan in place."

Dexia (DEXI.BR) rose 1.3 percent in heavy volume after France and Belgium prepared a rescue plan for the bank, whose shares dropped as much as 38 percent the previous session to an all-time low on worries about its exposure to Greece. [ID:nL5E7L513F]

Brent crude LCOc1 rose $2.72 to $102.51 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 shot up $4.01 to settle at $79.68 a barrel.

Surveys that showed private-sector business activity shrank in the euro zone for the first time in two years last month as new orders dried up kept enthusiasm among many investors in check.

Charles Lieberman, chief investment officer of Advisers Capital Management, LLC in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, said valuations suggest U.S. stocks, which are trading at 10.4 times forward earnings, are cheap. But Europe was still a concern.

"There remain questions about how it will all be resolved, and it is by no means certain that the resolution will come in a responsible way that won't cause market turmoil," he said.

The Institute for Supply Management said its services index dipped to 53.0 last month from 53.3 in August but employment in the vast U.S. services sector fell in September to its lowest level since April 2010.

The euro EUR= rebounded late in the session, adding 0.2 percent to $1.3370.

Investors had worried about a downgrade of Italian sovereign debt by ratings agency Moody's, saying it highlighted the funding difficulties facing the euro zone's third-biggest economy. [ID:nL5E7L4447]

"There is no good news coming from Europe. The attempts at good news are jawboning," said Alexander Chepurko, foreign- exchange analyst at Forex Club in New York. "Some are pointing to a Greek default as good news as it removes uncertainty, but in the event of default, a lot of banks are exposed to that."

U.S. Treasury debt prices slid as investors pared safe-haven holdings after the International Monetary Fund said it may invest in European bonds and as traders bet on more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. [ID:nN1E7940LC]

The IMF could invest in Spanish or Italian bonds in the secondary or primary market alongside the euro-zone bailout fund, if needed, to help boost investor confidence in the debt, the IMF's Europe head, Antonio Borges, said. [ID:nP6E7KG01I]

The prices of U.S. Treasury securities fell, with yields nearing session highs after the report on U.S. private-sector jobs showed more job growth than expected in September.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR slid 24/32 in price to yield 1.91 percent. (Reporting by Emily Flitter, Ryan Vlastelica, Nick Olivari and Richard Leong in New York; Joanne Frearson and Jan Harvey in London; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jan Paschal)