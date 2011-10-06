* Global stocks rise on BoE stimulus plan, ECB bank moves

* Euro erases losses versus dollar as Wall Street turns

* Bonds fall as Europe takes steps to curb crisis

* Oil rebounds, helped by inventory data (Adds comment, fresh prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 6 Global stocks rallied for a third straight day and oil prices rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank renewed offers to aid ailing regional banks, a move that drew a mixed reaction from investors.

The ECB threw another lifeline to struggling European banks with an offer of longer-term loans to ward off a new credit crunch, but it also kept interest rates unchanged at 1.5 percent after a meeting in Berlin. For details see [ID:nL5E7L616W]

European stock markets jumped, but Wall Street initially fell, as investors parsed the ECB's efforts to contain a sovereign debt crisis that has threatened to send recovering economies back into recession.

The euro rallied for a third day against the dollar and government debt prices on both sides of the Atlantic slid after the ECB's actions.

The euro EUR= gained 0.6 percent at 1.3426 and European shares closed up more than 2 percent. Equity markets in London rose more than 3 percent after the Bank of England moved to spur a sluggish UK economy by enlarging a stimulus program.

Jean-Claude Trichet, in his final news conference as president of the ECB, said the bank's governing council decided to launch a new, covered-bond purchase program by spending 40 billion euros over a 12-month period from November. [ID:nECBNEWS].

"The abundance of liquidity measures (Trichet) announced shows the ECB's resolve to boost liquidity, and that is quite satisfactory to the market, easing tensions in the financial and banking sectors," said Kathy Lien, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 91.05 points, or 0.83 percent, at 11,031.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 11.88 points, or 1.04 percent, at 1,155.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 27.51 points, or 1.12 percent, at 2,488.02.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE in London climbed 3.7 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares rose 2.4 percent.

The euro initially fell as the ECB's decision disappointed those who expected the central bank to follow the BoE's steps and ease monetary policy to support a struggling euro zone. [ID:nN1E7950JW]

"The market sees these as piecemeal measures, a band-aid on the problems," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "The market is disappointed. The ECB is looking slightly behind the curve."

Anxiety over Europe's sovereign debt crisis has pressured global markets and led the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index to briefly dip into bear market territory on Tuesday.

Oil prices rose, helped by bullish U.S. crude inventories data on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures for November LCOc1 rose 74 cents at $103.47, and U.S. crude CLc1 gained $1.11 at $80.79 a barrel.

Treasury prices weakened after U.S. government data suggested the labor market, while sluggish, is not deteriorating as much as some traders had expected. [ID:nNYE003166]

The U.S. Labor Department said filings for first-time jobless benefits totaled 401,000 in the week ended Oct 1, fewer than the 410,000 predicted by economists polled by Reuters.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR fell 22/32 in price to yield 1.97 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Wanfeng Zhou in New York; Blaise Robinson in Paris; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)