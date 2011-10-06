* Global stocks rise on BoE stimulus plan, ECB bank moves

* Euro erases losses versus dollar as Wall Street turns

* Bonds fall as Europe takes steps to curb crisis

* Oil rebounds, helped by inventory data (Adds detail on UK stimulus, new quote)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 6 Global stocks rallied for a third straight day and oil prices rose on Thursday after the Bank of England and European Central Bank took steps to boost liquidity and stimulate growth, boosting optimism that Europe is taking needed measures to deal with its debt crisis.

The ECB threw another lifeline to struggling European banks with an offer of longer-term loans to ward off a new credit crunch, though it kept interest rates unchanged at 1.5 percent after a meeting in Berlin. For details see [ID:nL5E7L616W]

Wall Street continued to rebound from losses that had driven the benchmark S&P 500 into bear market territory on Tuesday, building on renewed hope that European officials are finally coming to grips with the sovereign debt crisis that has threatened to send recovering economies back into recession.

"That has been the worry for the past six months, that the banks would suffer some real problems, and the fact that the ECB is going to back them up, or potentially back them up, is alleviating some of the concerns," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co in Nashville.

The euro rallied for a third day against the dollar, and prices of government debt on both sides of the Atlantic, a traditional safe haven, slid after the ECB's actions.

The Bank of England launched a second round of quantitative easing to defend Britain's faltering economy against the debt crisis, with 75 billion pounds in planned purchases of government bonds.

The euro EUR= gained 0.6 percent at $1.3426, and European shares closed up more than 2 percent. Equity markets in London rose more than 3 percent after the Bank of England moved to spur a sluggish UK economy by enlarging a stimulus program.

The president of the ECB, Jean-Claude Trichet, at his last news conference as the ECB head, said the ECB will buy 40 billion euros of covered bonds over a 12-month period from November. [ID:nECBNEWS].

"The abundance of liquidity measures announced shows the ECB's resolve to boost liquidity, and that is quite satisfactory to the market, easing tensions in the financial and banking sectors," said Kathy Lien, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 113.49 points, or 1.04 percent, to 11,053.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX added 14.28 points, or 1.25 percent, to 1,158.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 32.65 points, or 1.33 percent, to 2,493.16.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE in London climbed 3.7 percent, and the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares rose 2.4 percent.

The euro initially fell as the ECB's decision disappointed those who had expected the central bank to follow the BoE's steps and ease monetary policy to support the struggling euro zone. [ID:nN1E7950JW]

Oil prices rose, helped by bullish U.S. crude inventories data on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures for November LCOc1 rose 74 cents at $103.47, and U.S. crude CLc1 gained $1.11 at $80.79 a barrel.

Treasury prices weakened after U.S. government data suggested the labor market, while sluggish, is not deteriorating as much as some traders had expected. [ID:nNYE003166]

The U.S. Labor Department said filings for first-time jobless benefits rose by 6,000 to 401,000 in the week ended Oct 1, but the number was below the 410,000 predicted by economists polled by Reuters.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR fell 22/32 in price to yield 1.97 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Wanfeng Zhou in New York; Blaise Robinson in Paris; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Padraic Cassidy and Leslie Adler)