NEW YORK, Oct 7 World stocks and the euro
rallied on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. employment
data eased fears of another global recession.
Hopes for a stronger policy response to the euro zone debt
crisis also supported the European single currency, which rose
against the dollar for the fourth consecutive session.
Prices of U.S. government bonds slid after the U.S. Labor
Department said nonfarm payrolls rose by 103,000, above
expectations for a 60,000 rise. Jobs gains for prior months
were also revised higher. For details, see [ID:nOAT004877].
"It's a breath of fresh air and should allow the risk
recovery we've had this week to continue," said Brian Dolan,
chief strategist at Forex.com in New Jersey.
"All in all, it suggests a continuation of the risk
recovery and that the U.S. will outperform other developed
economies," he added.
Key Wall Street indexes opened higher, although the Nasdaq
slipped into the red.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 49.42 points,
or 0.44 percent, to 11,172.75, while the Standard & Poor's 500
Index .SPX gained 0.46 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,165.43.
The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 7.20 points, or
0.29 percent, at 2,499.62.
World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World index
.MIWD00000PUS gained 1 percent.
Earlier, German data showed industry output in the European
giant dropping 1 percent in August, a smaller-than-expected
decline. [ID:nL5E7L711S]
The euro EUR=, which has fallen back from a 2011 peak
near $1.50 in May, rose 0.26 percent to $1.3466.
Hopes of a more robust policy response to the two-year-old
euro zone sovereign debt crisis rose this week after euro zone
policy makers pledged to present a plan for a coordinated
recapitalization of the region's banks.
Aggressive liquidity measures that the European Central
Bank (ECB) unveiled on Thursday to help lenders facing
straitened wholesale funding conditions further emboldened risk
appetite.
Safe-haven investments such as U.S. Treasury bonds sold off
as a result. Thirty-year Treasuries US30YT=RR led losses,
falling more than one point in price to yield 3.018 percent.
