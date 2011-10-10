* Worlds stocks rise on German-French debt crisis pledge

* Pledge boosts risk appetite, lifting euro, crude oil

* Dollar weakness buoys gold, helping commodity prices (Adds opening of U.S. markets; byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 10 World stocks rallied for a fourth straight session on Monday and the euro jumped on a pledge by the German and French leaders to unveil new measures to resolve the European debt crisis by the end of the month.

Wall Street surged after opening, tracking gains in Europe, as risk appetite improved after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday their goal was to come up with a sustainable answer for Greece's woes.

Merkel and Sarkozy said they would agree on how to recapitalize European banks and present a plan for accelerating economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit in Cannes, France on Nov. 3-4. For details see: [ID:nL5E7L90RP]

The euro EUR= rose to its highest in more than a week versus the U.S. dollar, which slumped more than 2 percent against the Swiss franc as the easing of risk aversion put the U.S. currency under broad selling pressure.

The euro, which was on track for its best daily rise since July 2010, climbed 1.8 percent to $1.3637.

"Certainly Merkel and Sarkozy pledging a plan to support European banks by November helped. So we're seeing risk coming back on and that's helping the euro," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

World stocks gained, rising 1.9 percent as measured by MSCI's all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top regional shares was up 1.2 percent at 959.38 points. The benchmark index has gained nearly 9 percent in the past week.

Stocks on Wall Street rose. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 227.51 points, or 2.05 percent, at 11,330.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 26.43 points, or 2.29 percent, at 1,181.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 57.25 points, or 2.31 percent, at 2,536.60.

Crude oil rose on improved optimism.

November Brent crude futures LCOc1 were $2.23 firmer at $108.11.

U.S. November crude CLc1 was up $2.27 at $85.25.

Spot gold prices XAU= rose $21.75 to $1,660.30 an ounce. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, David Brett, Jan Harvey and Zaida Espana; Blaise Robinson in Paris; Writing by Herbert Lash, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)