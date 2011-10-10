* Worlds stocks rise on German-French debt crisis pledge

* Pledge boosts risk appetite, lifting euro, crude oil

* Dollar weakness buoys gold, helping commodity prices (Updates prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 10 World stocks rallied for a fourth straight session on Monday and the euro jumped on a pledge by the German and French leaders to unveil new measures to resolve the European debt crisis by the end of the month.

Wall Street gained more than 2 percent and European markets rose almost as much after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday their goal was to come up with a sustainable answer for Greece's debt woes.

Merkel and Sarkozy said they would agree on how to recapitalize European banks and present a plan for accelerating economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit in Cannes, France on Nov. 3-4. For details see: [ID:nL5E7L90RP]

The euro EUR= rose to its highest in more than a week versus the U.S. dollar, which slumped more than 2 percent against the Swiss franc as the easing of risk aversion put the U.S. currency under broad selling pressure.

The euro, which was on track for its best daily rise since July 2010, climbed 1.9 percent to $1.3648.

"Certainly Merkel and Sarkozy pledging a plan to support European banks by November helped. So we're seeing risk coming back on and that's helping the euro," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

World stocks gained, rising 2.4 percent as measured by MSCI's all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top regional shares was up 1.9 percent at 965.72 points.

The benchmark index of European shares has gained nearly 9 percent in the past week, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 is up more than 8 percent since briefly entering bear market territory -- a decline of 20 percent from peaks -- on Oct. 4.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 262.62 points, or 2.37 percent, at 11,365.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX climbed 32.51 points, or 2.81 percent, to 1,187.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 75.22 points, or 3.03 percent, at 2,554.57.

Crude oil rose on improved optimism. November Brent crude futures LCOc1 were $2.83 firmer at $108.71, while U.S. November crude CLc1 was up $2.75 at $85.73.

Spot gold prices XAU= rose $27.10 to $1,665.60. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, David Brett, Jan Harvey and Zaida Espana; Blaise Robinson in Paris; Writing by Herbert Lash, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)