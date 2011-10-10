* Risk assets jump on German-French debt crisis pledge
* World stocks, oil rally for fourth straight session
* Euro posts biggest gain in 15 months against U.S. dollar
(Updates prices)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 10 World stocks and crude oil
rallied for a fourth straight session on Monday while the euro
jumped after Germany and France pledged to unveil new measures
to resolve a festering euro zone debt crisis within a month.
Wall Street gained more than 2 percent and European markets
rose almost as much after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday their goal was
to come up with a sustainable answer for Greece's debt woes.
Stocks rose across the board in Europe, with economically
sensitive sectors performing best, and the S&P 500's 50-day
moving average signaled a bullish trend on Wall Street.
The euro rose the most against the U.S. dollar in 15 months
while oil settled about 3 percent higher. Still, skepticism was
high given the lack of detail on the European leaders' plans.
"For now, the markets are rallying on the belief that there
is forward momentum on dealing with the European bank crisis,"
said Andrew Busch, senior currency strategist at BMO Capital
Markets.
"To me, this is an exercise in placing funding sand bags
around the global banks to ensure they are not flooded by the
rising river level of a Greek default," he said.
Merkel and Sarkozy said they would agree on how to
recapitalize European banks and present a plan for accelerating
economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit in
Cannes, France on Nov. 3-4. For details, see [ID:nL5E7L90RP]
A spokesman for the German government emphasized that the
talks are no "miracle cure." [ID:nL5E7LA1M7]
Sentiment was also bolstered on news that French and
Italian industrial output was surprisingly strong in August,
while German exports were at a record high. [ID:nL5E7LA1S9]
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
up 232.88 points, or 2.10 percent, at 11,336.00. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 27.66 points, or 2.39 percent,
at 1,183.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 57.55
points, or 2.32 percent, at 2,536.90.
World stocks gained, rising 2.3 percent as measured by
MSCI's all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European
regional shares rose 1.7 percent to 963.89, the highest close
in more than five weeks.
The benchmark index of European shares and the S&P 500 are
both up about 10 percent since the U.S. benchmark briefly
entered bear market territory -- considered a 20 percent drop
from its recent peak -- at the session's low on Oct. 4.
A move to nationalize Franco-Belgian bank Dexia (DEXI.BR)
also bolstered sentiment, since it was seen as an indication
that governments would step in and keep large lenders from
going under. [ID:nL5E7L90W7]]
The Dexia rescue showed European governments "can act
quickly and decisively," boosting hopes for real results on
Merkel's and Sarkozy's promises, said Quincy Krosby, market
strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
"The market gave Merkel and Sarkozy the benefit of the
doubt. They know they have to come up with specifics," Krosby
said.
Extended short bets in the euro added to the currency's
momentum as traders rushed to exit positions, lifting the
single currency more than 2 percent to a near three-week high.
The euro, which was on track for its best daily rise since
July 2010, climbed 1.8 percent to $1.3641, paring some of its
earlier gains.
"We're seeing risk coming back on and that's helping the
euro," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at
brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
Crude oil rose on improved optimism. November Brent crude
futures LCOc1 settled up $3.07 at $108.95, while U.S.
November crude CLc1 rose $2.43 to settle at $85.41.
Spot gold prices XAU= rose $33.01 to $1,671.60 an ounce.
The market for U.S. Treasuries was closed in observance of
the Columbus Day holiday.
(To read Reuters Global Investing Blog, double-click here; for the MacroScope
Blog, double-click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope; for
Hedge Fund Blog, double-click on
blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub)
(Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou, Rodrigo Campos, Matthew Robinson
and Robert Gibbons in New York; Writing by Herbert Lash;
Editing by Dan Grebler)