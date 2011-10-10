* Risk assets jump on German-French debt crisis pledge
* World stocks, oil rally for fourth straight session
* Euro posts biggest gain in 15 months against U.S. dollar
* U.S. Treasury market closed for Columbus Day holiday
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 10 The euro jumped while world
stocks and crude oil rallied for a fourth straight session on
Monday following a pledge by Germany and France to unveil new
measures to solve the festering European debt crisis.
Wall Street gained 3 percent and European markets rose
almost 2 percent after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday their goal was
to come up with a sustainable answer for Greece's debt woes.
The S&P 500 rose above its 50-day moving average for the
first time since late July, a bullish technical signal on Wall
Street, while stocks rose across the board in Europe, with
economically sensitive sectors performing the best.
The euro rose the most against the U.S. dollar in 15 months
while oil settled about 3 percent higher. Still, skepticism was
high, given the lack of detail on the European leaders' plans.
"For now, the markets are rallying on the belief that there
is forward momentum on dealing with the European bank crisis,"
said Andrew Busch, senior currency strategist at BMO Capital
Markets.
"To me, this is an exercise in placing funding sand bags
around the global banks to ensure they are not flooded by the
rising river level of a Greek default," he said.
Merkel and Sarkozy said they would agree on how to
recapitalize European banks and present a plan for accelerating
economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit in
Cannes, France on Nov. 3-4. For details, see [ID:nL5E7L90RP]
A spokesman for the German government emphasized that the
talks are no "miracle cure." [ID:nL5E7LA1M7]
Sentiment was also bolstered on news that French and
Italian industrial output was surprisingly strong in August,
while German exports were at a record high. [ID:nL5E7LA1S9]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI closed up 330.06
points, or 2.97 percent, at 11,433.18. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 39.43 points, or 3.41 percent, at
1,194.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 86.70
points, or 3.50 percent, at 2,566.05.
World stocks rose sharply, climbing 2.6 percent as measured
by MSCI's all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European
regional shares posted a 1.7 percent gain to 963.89, the
highest close in more than five weeks.
The benchmark index of European shares and the S&P 500 are
both up about 10 percent since the U.S. benchmark briefly
entered bear market territory -- considered a 20 percent drop
from its recent peak -- at the session's low on Oct. 4.
The KBW index of banking shares .BKX jumped 5.3 percent,
with JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) gaining 5.2 percent to $32.30
and Bank of America (BAC.N) climbing 6.4 percent to $6.28.
The gains, however, came on the lightest day of trading in
more than two months and may not be indicative of a long-term
trend. The advance has been driven by short-covering and
managers buying stocks as they try to catch up to the sharp
rally built on headlines out of Europe.
"There's basically a rally coming off deeply oversold
levels. It seem like investors are reacting to even neutral
signs of hope the European debt situation will be solved," said
Fred Dickson, chief market strategist at The Davidson Cos. in
Lake Oswego, Oregon.
"Traders are shorting the dollar, and using funds there and
piling into risk-based assets," including equities, he said.
A move to nationalize Franco-Belgian bank Dexia (DEXI.BR)
also bolstered sentiment, since it was seen as an indication
that governments would step in and keep large lenders from
going under. [ID:nL5E7L90W7]]
The Dexia rescue showed European governments "can act
quickly and decisively," boosting hopes for real results on
Merkel's and Sarkozy's promises, said Quincy Krosby, market
strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
Extended short bets in the euro added to the currency's
momentum as traders rushed to exit positions, lifting the
single currency more than 2 percent to a near three-week high.
The euro, which was on track for its best daily rise since
July 2010, climbed 1.9 percent to $1.3647 after paring some
earlier gains.
"We're seeing risk coming back on and that's helping the
euro," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at
brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
Crude oil rose on improved optimism. November Brent crude
futures LCOc1 settled up $3.07 at $108.95, while U.S.
November crude CLc1 rose $2.43 to settle at $85.41.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery GCZ1 settled up
$35 at $1,670.80 an ounce.
Spot gold prices XAU= rose $37.80 to $1,676.30 an ounce.
The market for U.S. Treasuries was closed in observance of
the Columbus Day holiday.
