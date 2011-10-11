* Markets mixed, awaiting Slovak vote
* Stronger dollar vs euro further dampens markets
(Updates prices)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. stocks rose modestly and
Treasuries slipped on Tuesday as markets awaited a vote by
Slovakia on expanding the euro zone rescue fund, the latest
twist in Europe's financial debacle.
The euro fell as investors waited for Slovakia to become
the last of 17 EU member states to vote to boost the size and
powers of the European Financial Stability Facility.
The vote in Slovakia's parliament may not pass until later
this week, complicating access to funds that could stem the
crisis. For more, see: [ID:nL5E7LB0V9]
That may rattle markets through the week as it adds an
element of uncertainty to an already anxious environment.
Global stocks and the euro have rallied sharply on rising hopes
that Europe will recapitalize struggling banks and bail out
debtor nations.
"It seems like the vote is a little in doubt. Everyone is
on hold waiting on what's happening with the European Union,"
said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global currency
analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.
Global stocks, as measured by MSCI's All-Country World
index .MIWD00000PUS, were up 0.2 percent. The index has
rallied recently on improved sentiment, particularly after a
weekend pledge by German and French leaders to come up with a
plan to tackle the debt crisis. [ID:nP7E7KK00E]
In Monday's trading, U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent, lifting
the S&P 500 above its 50-day moving average the first time
since late July, though the gains came on thin volume due to
the Columbus Day holiday.
The benchmark S&P is trading near the upper end of its
recent range, and it is unclear whether institutional buyers
will support the market further or if it will retreat.
"I have not seen yet a tremendous amount of long-only
(fund) participation in this. It's mostly hedge fund-to-hedge
-fund pinging stocks back and forth," said Sam Ginzburg, head
of capital markets at First New York in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 9.08
points, or 0.08 percent, at 11,424.10. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 0.67 points, or 0.06 percent, at
1,195.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 13.50
points, or 0.53 percent, at 2,579.55.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
was down 0.5 percent, after rising 1.7 percent on Monday.
The euro EUR= slipped 0.2 percent at $1.36280 against the
dollar.
In commodity markets, oil prices were mixed, with U.S.
crude CLc1 down half a percent at below $85 per barrel while
Brent oil in London LCOc1 rose half a percent to hover around
$109 per barrel.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell, erasing gains that brought
benchmark yields to historic lows last week, as investors' most
acute anxiety over Europe's debt crisis subsided. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 23/32 from
Friday, its yield at 2.155 percent.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London and Chuck
Mikolajczak and Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)