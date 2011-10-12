* World stocks at 3-week highs, euro at near 1-month peak
* Commodities up too while Treasuries continue downdraft
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 12 Stocks on major world
exchanges hit 3-week highs on Wednesday while the euro rose to
its highest in almost a month as investors bet Slovakia would
reach a deal to expand the euro zone's rescue fund.
Commodity prices like those of crude oil in London CLc1
also rose broadly, for a third straight day. But U.S.
Treasuries continued Tuesday's downdraft as fewer investors
took to safe-haven bonds amid the growing appetite for risk.
Stocks on Wall Street were higher, extending the rally
across Europe.
"It's like no bad news, we get to go up as long as you
don't see any horror stories," said Frank Lesh, a futures
analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago. "At
the moment it appears as if Europe has at least contained the
crisis."
Slovakia is the last country in the 17-member euro zone
that still needs to approve a plan to strengthen the currency
zone's rescue fund. Parties in the outgoing Slovak government
began talks with the opposition to reach a deal on ratifying
the plan. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LC0JT] and[ID:nTOPEURO]
German Chancellor Angela Merkel weighed in, saying she
expected full ratification by the European Union summit on Oct.
23. [ID:nB4E7KT01M]
Investors are also looking to the European Union to
announce a bank recapitalisation plan, which is due later on
Wednesday and is designed to cushion the impact any default by
Greece could have on the region's banks.
"Markets are clearly still hoping for a comprehensive plan
to tackle the (euro zone) debt crisis. This may continue to
support the market over the next couple of months," said
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global
Markets.
The euro EUR= jumped against the dollar following the
break of an options barrier at $1.3700, which took it through a
series of stop-loss entry orders above that. The single
currency gained more than 1 percent on the day to $1.3816 on
the EBS trading platform, its strongest since Sept. 16.
At 10:22 a.m. EDT (1422 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI was up 114.51 points, or 1.00 percent, at
11,530.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 15.49
points, or 1.30 percent, at 1,211.03. The Nasdaq Composite
Index .IXIC was up 33.33 points, or 1.29 percent, at
2,616.36.
Financials were among the best performers on Wall Street,
with the KBW Bank index .BKX up 2.8 percent. JPMorgan Chase &
Co (JPM.N) gained 3 percent to $33.28.
Alcoa Inc (AA.N) fell 4.7 percent to $9.81 to become one of
the biggest drags on the Dow. The largest U.S. aluminum
producer's third-quarter profit was lower than the second
quarter and fell short of already reduced expectations due to a
slump in global metals prices. [ID:nN1E79A1OO]
The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS erased initial
losses to gain 1.2 percent. The benchmark index is now more
than 11 percent above a 15-month low hit earlier in October.
European stocks .FTEU3 rose 1.4 percent to a five-week
high.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Richard Leong
in New York and Natsuko Waki in London, Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)