* World stocks, Brent crude rise for sixth session
* Steepest 7-day rally by the S&P 500 since March 2009
* Euro gains against U.S. dollar, yen
(Updates with close of U.S. markets, adds byline)
By Barani Krishnan and Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 12 World stocks advanced for a
sixth straight day on Wednesday and the euro rose against the
U.S. dollar after the final nation in the euro zone reached a
deal to strengthen a regional bailout fund, boosting investor
confidence.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index compiled
a gain of 9.8 percent over the past seven sessions, its
steepest advance since mid-March 2009.
"It feels as though the market is experiencing the
possibility of a melt-up," said Hank Smith, chief investment
officer of Haverford Trust Co in Philadelphia.
"A lot of people who have been afraid of some of these big,
macro risks are thinking: maybe we should get back in because
this has been a rough year and it would be really rough if we
missed a big fourth quarter," he said.
Another market moving up was oil where Brent crude LCOc1
rose for a sixth session to $110.82 a barrel, extending its
gain to more than 11 percent in that period.
Investor appetite for risk heightened after lawmakers in
Slovakia struck a deal to ratify more powers for the euro
zone's rescue fund, effectively ending for now a crisis for the
euro which also weighed on equities and other risky assets.
Slovakia is the last country in the 17-member currency zone
left to approve the revamped European Financial Stability
Facility. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LC0JT]
"Europeans feel very comfortable that a plan has been put
in place with respect to their banks and Greece, and the EFSF
is going to solve the problem for now," said Peter Boockvar,
equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
Investors are also looking to the European Union to
announce a bank recapitalization plan designed to cushion the
impact any default by Greece could have on the region's banks.
[ID:nL5E7LB30I] [ID:nL5E7LC2BP]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI added 102.55
points, or 0.90 percent, to 11,518.85. The S&P 500 .SPX was
up 11.71 points, or 0.98 percent, to 1,207.25. The Nasdaq
Composite .IXIC rose 21.70 points, or 0.84 percent, to
2,604.73.
The euro's strong gains also were helped by data showing
strong industrial output in the region during August.
The single currency EUR=EBS rose 1.1 percent against the
dollar to $1.37869. It touched a high of $1.38340 on the EBS
trading platform, its strongest since Sept. 16.
The euro also rallied against the yen EURJPY=, up 1.9
percent, peaking at 107.04 yen.
Rising for the sixth session in a row, the MSCI world
equity index .MIWD00000PUS gained 1.4 percent. U.S.
dollar-denominated Nikkei futures NKc1 gained 0.6 percent.
Government bond prices fell, with 10-year U.S. Treasury
notes in a dismal auction, as fewer investors sought
safe haven and appetite for risk grew. Gold also lost its
safety appeal, trading around $1,679 an ounce, off its intraday
high above $1,691.
U.S. bonds extended losses after the Treasury auctioned $21
billion in 10-year notes. The benchmark Treasury note
US10YT=RR fell 15/32 in price, to yield 2.22 percent, up from
2.208 percent at Tuesday's close.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by
Kenneth Barry)