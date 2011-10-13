* China trade momentum slows in face of global woes
* JPMorgan earnings fall, bank shares follow
* Copper, equities fall after soft Chinese data
* Global stocks fall after six days of gains
(Updates with U.S. markets open, changes byline, dateline
previously London)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 13 Rising Italian debt yields
forced the European Central Bank back into buying bonds on
Thursday, while global stocks and copper edged lower, pressured
by weak data from China.
The rise in Italian yields underscored investor uncertainty
on whether current measures will be effective in preventing the
spread of a debt crisis in the euro zone. Bund and U.S.
Treasury prices rose as investors sought relative safety.
"Even though the (Italian) auctions went relatively
smoothly, investors still remain reluctant to put money into
that country because of doubts about the commitment of fiscal
policy and political risk," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist
at RIA Capital Markets.
Italy sold 6.2 billion euros of debt, split across four
bonds, including the first sale of debt with maturities
different than those which the ECB will buy. For details, see
[ID:L5E7LD21A]
The Italian 10-year BTP yield IT10YT=RR was up to 5.815
percent from 5.738 percent late on Wednesday.
U.S. and European shares fell after recent gains following
data showing China's trade surplus narrowed for a second
straight month in September, with both imports and exports
lower than expected.[ID:nL3E7LD0GV]
It reflected global economic weakness, which along with the
euro zone debt crisis, has kept investors from taking
aggressive risk taking over the past months.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N), the first major
U.S. bank to report earnings for the latest quarter, fell 5
percent to $31.47. An index of U.S. bank shares .BKX slid 3.4
percent. [ID:nN1E7951DK]
"This is a news driven market, probably overly sensitive to
China data. JPMorgan is a good indicator of what is happening
in the banking industry and a little bit of an insight into
where consumer banking is headed," said Kim Forrest, senior
equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh.
"That is kind of the news that would want you to make some
money off the table."
In early trading, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI
was down 104.40 points, or 0.91 percent, at 11,414.45. The S&P
500 .SPX was down 12.63 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,194.62.
The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 8.38 points, or 0.32
percent, at 2,596.35.
The S&P 500 has run up more than 10 percent from its
intraday low hit last week on Tuesday and had its largest
seven-day rally since March 2009 on growing optimism European
leaders were making progress in tackling the region's debt
problems.
World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were down
0.8 percent.
The euro fell broadly, pulling back from a one-month high
versus the dollar after the ECB warned about the impact on the
currency and the region's banks of involving bondholders in
euro zone bailouts.
The single currency EUR= hit a New York session low of
$1.3686, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.3698,
down 0.6 percent on the day. The euro on Wednesday touched its
highest versus the greenback since Sept. 16.
The soft data from China also pressured copper prices
CMCU3. The industrial metal, often taken as a proxy for
growth expectations, fell 3.2 percent.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Julie Haviv in
New York and by William James in London; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)