* China trade momentum slows in face of global woes
* JPMorgan earnings fall, sending bank shares lower
* Copper declines after data from China, the biggest user
* Global stocks slip after six days of gains
(Updates with U.S. market close, adds comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 13 Global stocks fell and oil and
copper declined on Thursday after soft Chinese data drove
worries about the strength of world economy.
The euro slipped against the dollar a day after hitting an
almost one-month high. European Central Bank policy makers
warned the euro zone could fall back into recession.
The ECB also warned that forcing private bondholders to
accept losses on euro zone sovereign debt could damage the euro
and hurt banks. For details see [ID:nL5E7LD0QX]
[ID:nF9E7GA02A].
An index of U.S. bank shares .BKX slid 2.9 percent and an
index of European lenders .SX7P lost 3.7 percent.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., the second largest U.S.
bank, slid 4.8 percent to $31.60. after it reported a drop in
quarterly earnings. JPMorgan was the first major U.S. bank to
post results this season. [ID:nN1E7951DK]
Prices of U.S. Treasury debt rose as investors sought
relative safety. Major stock markets and the euro had recently
jumped sharply on hopes the debt crisis was close to being
resolved.
"Over the last week we have seen a major short squeeze in a
number of risk-sensitive assets," said Jens Nordvig, head of
G10 currency strategy at Nomura in New York.
"But the fundamental picture remains clearly negative," he
said. "We remain very skeptical that European policy makers
will bring out a convincing policy response in coming weeks."
U.S. shares fell from three-week highs after China reported
its trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month in
September. Both imports and exports were lower than expected.
For details, see [ID:nL3E7LD0GV]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 40.72 points,
or 0.35 percent, to 11,478.13. The S&P Poor's 500 .SPX dipped
3.59 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,203.66. The Nasdaq Composite
.IXIC gained 15.51 points, or 0.60 percent, to 2,620.24.
A spike in shares of chip makers helped drive the
tech-heavy Nasdaq higher.
The S&P 500 has run up more than 10 percent from a 2011 low
hit on Oct. 4; on Wednesday it notched the largest seven-day
rally since March 2009 on growing optimism European leaders
were making progress in tackling the region's debt problems.
World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were down
0.2 percent after six days of gains.
Crude oil imports into China, one of the largest engines of
demand growth, dropped 12 percent in September from last year's
record high. Brent LCOc1 crude fell 0.2 percent on the day,
snapping a six-day winning streak. U.S. light crude futures
CLc1 dropped 1.2 percent, further hurt by a rise in
stockpiles.
The soft data from China also pressured copper prices
CMCU3. The industrial metal, often taken as a proxy for
economic growth expectations, fell 2.5 percent. China is the
world's largest copper consumer, accounting for nearly 40
percent of global demand.
The euro slipped against the U.S. dollar, pulling back from
a one-month high, after the ECB warned about the impact on the
currency and the region's banks of involving bondholders in
euro zone bailouts.
Slovakia's parliament backed a plan to bolster the euro
zone's rescue fund after political parties agreed to hold an
early election, concluding the ratification process in all euro
zone countries. [ID:nL5E7LD3DS]
But even with a revamped rescue fund, European banks remain
vulnerable to a Greek default and to sovereign downgrades. That
increases the urgency for them to raise more capital to remain
financially sound, analysts said.
The single currency EUR=EBS hit a New York session low of
$1.3685 on trading platform EBS. It last traded at $1.3786,
down less than 0.1 percent on the day. The euro on Wednesday
touched its highest level versus the greenback since Sept. 16.
Italy sold 6.2 billion euros of debt, split across four
bonds. But yields remained under pressure, and the European
Central Bank stepped into the secondary market after the
auction, buying Italian debt to cap rising yields.
[ID:nL5E7LD21A]
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 9/32, with
the yield at 2.1798 percent.
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR gained as much as two points
after a $30 billion auction that saw yields fall below market
forecasts. They last traded up 30/32 in price to yield 3.149
percent.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss and Wenfang Zhou in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)