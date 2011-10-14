* U.S. retail sales, Google results, G20 spur optimism
* Brent settles above $114 on optimism over debt end game
* Euro extends gains against dollar after U.S. retail data
* Bonds succumb to rising equity markets, retail sales
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 14 Global stocks and the euro
rallied on Friday over growing optimism that Europe is on track
to resolve its festering sovereign debt crisis and after data
showed a surprising surge in U.S. retail sales.
The benchmark S&P 500 posted back-to-back weekly gains for
the first time since early July while the euro headed for its
best week in nine months against the U.S. dollar and gold
marked its biggest weekly rise in six weeks.
Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs began
two days of talks in Paris on Friday, which investors hope will
provide a basis for a draft plan in time for a European Union
"Right now we are trading on hopes of a decisive policy
response," said Jens Nordvig, head of G10 FX strategy at Nomura
Securities in New York.
The euro rose 0.8 percent to $1.3881.
While investors do not expect a comprehensive strategy to
Europe's debt crisis to come out of the meeting, there was
growing optimism that the meeting would put Europe on track for
a solution. In addition, data that U.S. retail sales grew by
1.1 percent in September, the fastest pace in seven months,
boosted investor sentiment on the economy's prospects.
The data, coupled with earnings from Google (GOOG.O) late
Thursday that trounced analysts' expectations, led investors to
shrug off a rating downgrade on Spain by Standard & Poor's and
an unexpected slump in U.S. consumer confidence in October.
The sales data also was expected to help lift forecasts for
growth in gross domestic product even though a resolution to
Europe's debt crisis was the real focus for investors.
"The data hasn't mattered for a couple of months. It
matters here and there, but most of what today is, is Europe,"
said John Canally, investment strategist for LPL Financial in
Boston.
"Just getting the details of this plan out there and making
the details work is the most important thing," Canally said.
For the week, the Dow gained 4.9 percent, the S&P 500
jumped 6 percent and the Nasdaq shot up 7.6 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI closed up 166.36
points, or 1.45 percent, at 11,644.49. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX gained 20.92 points, or 1.74 percent, at
1,224.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 47.61
points, or 1.82 percent, at 2,667.85.
Google shares jumped 5.9 percent to $591.68 after the
Internet search company said growth at its mobile business and
a strong emerging market lifted its third quarter, allaying
worries that a slowing Europe was hurting business.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top
regional shares closed up 0.95 percent at 975.52 points, while
MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS gained
1.4 percent.
The increased appetite for risk also lifted the price of
crude oil more than 3 percent and pushed down the U.S. dollar
and government debt, usually beneficiaries of bearish news.
"The outlook is good and getting better by the day. Risk is
back on," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.
Crude prices were propelled by the hopes that European
leaders would soon agree on how to curtail the euro zone debt
Early hints that China may loosen credit as inflation cools
also boosted gains while investors mostly ignored a preliminary
reading of U.S. consumer sentiment that sagged to 57.5 from
59.4 in September, a Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
survey showed.
November Brent crude LCOc1 settled up $3.57 at $114.68 a
barrel on the day of its expiry. Brent crude for December
delivery LCOc2 rose $3.26 to $112.46 a barrel.
U.S. crude CLc1 settled up $2.57 at $86.80 a barrel.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell, with 30-year yields posting
their largest weekly gain in a year after the retail sales data
cut the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.
Benchmark 10-year note yields, meanwhile, rose for a third
straight week, their best three-week advance since late
December.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was
down 20/32 in price to yield 2.25 percent.
Spot gold prices XAU= rose $12.89 to $1,679.00 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery GCZ1 settled up
$14.50 at $1,683 an ounce.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss,
Wanfeng Zhou, Robert Gibbons and Frank Tang in New York;
Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Kenneth Barry)