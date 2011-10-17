* German finmin: No definitive solution seen at EU summit
* Crude oil, euro, equities fall on Schaeuble's remarks
* Government debt rises as remarks rekindle safe-haven bid
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 17 Global stocks and the euro
fell on Monday after Germany dashed expectations of a
breakthrough to the euro zone debt crisis at a highly
anticipated upcoming summit of the European Union.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said that even
though European governments would adopt a five-point platform
to address the two-year-old crisis, a definitive solution would
not be reached at the Oct. 23 summit. [ID:nL5E7LH1GL]
The remarks took the wind out of recent optimism that had
sparked a rally in global stocks of more than 10 percent in
just nine days and had pushed benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
debt yields to post their best three-week advance since late
December.
Shares in Europe and the United States retreated and crude
oil extended losses. The euro slid from a one-month high
against the U.S. dollar touched earlier in the global session,
falling 0.9 percent to $1.3756.
"There's nothing but uncertainty in Europe," said David
Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in
Stamford, Connecticut.
"This weekend and today is the perfect example. Oct. 23
seems to be the deadline for a plan for Europe, but the Germans
are balking."
MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS fell
0.8 percent, and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3
index of top shares fell 1.1 percent at 964.74 points.
On Wall the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down
141.08 points, or 1.21 percent, at 11,503.41. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 14.24 points, or 1.16 percent,
at 1,210.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 30.10
points, or 1.13 percent, at 2,637.75.
Government debt rose, with 10-year U.S. Treasuries
US10YT=RR gaining 17/32 in price to yield at 2.19 percent.
Brent crude LCOc1 fell $1.12 to $111.11 a barrel,
reversing earlier gains. U.S. crude CLc1 was down 34 cents at
$86.46.
Still, some investors said that EU leaders had made
progress in moving to contain the sovereign debt, suggesting
markets might rebound.
"Although there is still uncertainty surrounding what might
ultimately come out of the euro zone, we are infinitely closer
to something concrete than we were over the last several
weeks," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading
LLC in Stamford, Connecticut.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Nick
Olivari in New York; Ikuko Kurahone and Joanne Frearson in
London; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler)