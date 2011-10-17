* German finmin: No definitive solution seen at EU summit

* Crude oil, euro, equities fall on Schaeuble's remarks

* Government debt rises as remarks rekindle safe-haven bid (Adds fresh prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 17 Global stocks and the euro fell on Monday after Germany dashed expectations of a breakthrough to the euro zone debt crisis at a highly anticipated upcoming summit of the European Union.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said that even though European governments would adopt a five-point platform to address the two-year-old crisis, a definitive solution would not be reached at the Oct. 23 summit. [ID:nL5E7LH1GL]

The remarks took the wind out of recent optimism that had sparked a rally in global stocks of more than 10 percent in just nine days and had pushed benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury debt yields to post their best three-week advance since late December.

Shares in Europe and the United States retreated and crude oil extended losses. The euro slid from a one-month high against the U.S. dollar touched earlier in the global session, falling 0.9 percent to $1.3756.

"There's nothing but uncertainty in Europe," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

"This weekend and today is the perfect example. Oct. 23 seems to be the deadline for a plan for Europe, but the Germans are balking."

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS fell 0.8 percent, and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top shares fell 1.1 percent at 964.74 points.

On Wall the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 141.08 points, or 1.21 percent, at 11,503.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 14.24 points, or 1.16 percent, at 1,210.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 30.10 points, or 1.13 percent, at 2,637.75.

Government debt rose, with 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR gaining 17/32 in price to yield at 2.19 percent.

Brent crude LCOc1 fell $1.12 to $111.11 a barrel, reversing earlier gains. U.S. crude CLc1 was down 34 cents at $86.46.

Still, some investors said that EU leaders had made progress in moving to contain the sovereign debt, suggesting markets might rebound.

"Although there is still uncertainty surrounding what might ultimately come out of the euro zone, we are infinitely closer to something concrete than we were over the last several weeks," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading LLC in Stamford, Connecticut. (Reporting by Edward Krudy, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Nick Olivari in New York; Ikuko Kurahone and Joanne Frearson in London; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler)