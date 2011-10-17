* Stocks, euro, crude oil fall on German finmin comment

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. and European stocks fell on Monday, and the euro slipped after Germany dashed hopes of progress in resolving the euro zone debt crisis at next Sunday's summit of European leaders.

The G20 meeting of finance ministers in Paris this past weekend had raised expectations that European banks would be recapitalized and the region's bailout fund expanded to deal with a potential debt default by Greece.

But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Monday that even though European governments would adopt a five-point platform to address the two-year-old crisis, a definitive solution would not be reached at the Oct. 23 summit. [ID:nL5E7LH1GL]

World stocks, as measured by the MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, fell 1 percent, and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares .FTEU3 also dropped 1 percent to close down at 966.04 points. The index had hit a 10-week high earlier in the session.

The MSCI had recovered from 15-month lows by more than 10 percent in the past nine days before Schaeuble's remarks undermined investor confidence.

"Everything seems to be going well with Europe for a while, and you get this little news and it reconfirms the fears that everybody has," said Chris Hobart, chief executive of Hobart Financial Group in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slid 196.63 points, or 1.69 percent, at 11,447.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 18.66 points, or 1.52 percent, at 1,205.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC took off 45.10 points, or 1.69 percent, at 2,622.75.

Anxiety over Europe overshadowed a $21 billion bid by Kinder Morgan Inc ( KMI.N ) to buy rival El Paso Corp EP.N in a deal that would combine the two largest natural gas pipeline operators in North America. [ID:nN1E79F06X]

El Paso's shares surged nearly 25 percent to $24.48, and Kinder Morgan jumped 5.8 percent to $28.44.

EURO SLIPS

The euro EUR= slid from a one-month high against the U.S. dollar touched earlier in the global session, falling 0.9 percent to $1.3760.

Government debt prices rose, with 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR gaining 21/32 in price to yield 2.18 percent.

Brent crude LCOc1 fell $2.43 to $109.80 a barrel, reversing earlier gains. U.S. crude CLc1 was down 74 cents at $86.07.

Still, some investors said that EU leaders had made progress in moving to contain the sovereign debt, suggesting markets might rebound.

"Although there is still uncertainty surrounding what might ultimately come out of the euro zone, we are infinitely closer to something concrete than we were over the last several weeks," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading LLC in Stamford, Connecticut. (To read Reuters Global Investing Blog click here; for the MacroScope Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope; for Hedge Fund Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub) (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Nick Olivari in New York; Ikuko Kurahone and Joanne Frearson in London; Writing by Herbert Lash;)