LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 18 World stocks dipped on Tuesday and government bonds rose as slower-than-expected Chinese growth and a credit warning on France added to a cautious outlook for investors.

The warning compounded investor jitters already unsettled this week by comments from Germany's finance minister, who said he saw no imminent definitive solution on the euro zone debt crisis.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS was down 0.8 percent, although the world index is still up more than 11 percent after hitting a 15-month low earlier this month.

U.S. stocks opened little changed, with investors eyeing earnings from Apple (AAPL.O) later in the day. European stocks .FTEU3 dipped 0.2 percent while emerging stocks .MSCIEF lost 2.3 percent.

"Growth concerns in China along with renewed euro debt concerns are bringing some hesitation into" the market, said Andre Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York.

China's annual gross domestic product growth eased to 9.1 percent in July-September, slightly below forecasts of 9.2 percent, indicating the world's second-largest economy expanded at its slowest pace since the second quarter of 2009.

Moody's cautioned it may slap a negative outlook on France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months if costs from helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members stretch its budget too thin. For details, see [ID:nN1E79G1VP]

Optimism over a key European Union summit on Oct. 23 waned after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that even though European governments would adopt a five-point platform to address the crisis, a definitive solution would not be reached at the summit.[ID:nL5E7LH1GL]

U.S. Treasuries edged higher, pushing benchmark yields to their lowest in two weeks.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices US10YT=RR rose 5/32 in price to yield 2.14 percent, from 2.18 percent late on Monday. Yields fell as low as 2.08 percent, their lowest since Oct 7.

The French/German 10-year government bond yield spread FR10YT=TWEB widened to a euro era record of 101 basis points. French debt also underperformed its triple-A rated peer the Netherlands.

Brent crude oil prices were lower, while the dollar .DXY gained 0.4 percent against a basket of major currencies. The euro EUR= fell 0.3 percent to $1.3701.

Shares of Apple were down 0.5 percent at $417.80. Earlier in the day, International Business Machines Corp's quarterly results failed to impress investors used to a robust showing from the technology bellwether. That added to worries over lackluster corporate information technology spending. IBM (IBM.N) shares fell 4.7 percent to $177.88. [ID:nN1E79G1JV] ( Reporting by Natsuko Waki and Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Atul Prakash in London and Edward Krudy in New York, editing by W Simon )