* MSCI world index turns higher with Wall St

* China growth data, French rating threat weigh

* Government bonds down; dollar, euro near flat (Updates prices, adds crude futures close)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 18 World stocks turned higher and the S&P 500 jumped 2 percent on Tuesday, lifted by a rise in financial shares on earnings results from Bank of America (BAC.N) and other big banks, while oil prices rebounded.

Slower-than-expected Chinese growth and a warning by Moody's to France over risks to maintaining its top credit rating drove worries about a weaker global economy, weighing on oil and world stock indexes earlier in the day.

The U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX was up more than 2 percent. Shares of Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, bounced 11.6 percent to $6.73 after the bank reported a quarterly profit. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS.N) rose 6.4 percent at $103.12 even after it reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

The KBW bank index .BKX rose 6.4 percent, its biggest daily percentage gain since Aug. 9.

"There was some genuine panic the banks, the financials, were going to start reporting earnings that were going to just undermine any shred of confidence and any kind of sustainable rebound. And, really, the earnings haven't done that," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI unofficially closed up 179.67 points, or 1.58 percent, at 11,576.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX unofficially closed up 24.39 points, or 2.03 percent, at 1,225.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC unofficially closed up 42.51 points, or 1.63 percent, at 2,657.43.

Robust U.S. profits have driven much of the U.S. stock market's gains from the March 2009 lows, but investors have worried that corporations will be unable to sustain that profit growth in a sluggish global economic climate.

S&P 500 financials earnings are expected to have increased just 3 percent from a year ago, while S&P 500 earnings as a whole are expected to have risen 13 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In Europe, however, bank shares fell sharply on Tuesday, with French banks among the worst hit after Moody's warned on the outlook for France's credit rating.

Moody's cautioned it may slap a negative outlook on France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months if costs from helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members stretch its budget too thin. For details, see [ID:nN1E79G1VP]

The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 closed down 0.4 percent at 962.13 points. Shares of French banks Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) all lost between 3.3 percent and 5 percent.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS was up 0.5 percent, reversing earlier losses following sharp gains in Wall Street stocks. The world index is still up more than 11 percent from a 15-month low earlier this month.

Brent crude oil futures ended higher, lifted by Wall Street's higher bank earnings and shrugging off the weak Chinese economic growth data.

China's economic growth in the third quarter slowed to its weakest pace since the 2009 second quarter. Growth eased to 9.1 percent in the July-September period at an annual rate, slightly below forecasts of 9.2 percent.

The Moody's warning on France compounded investor jitters after Germany's finance minister on Monday warned that it was not realistic to expect a definitive solution to the euro zone debt crisis to be reached at a key European Union summit to be held on Sunday.

On Tuesday, sources from her party quoted Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel as saying she expects European leaders to produce a "work plan" for Greece at the summit, possibly including a permanent mission of international lenders to monitor its debts.

"While some people are reconsidering their stance of an absolute worst-case scenario (on the global economy) and it's a stance that we don't necessarily agree with, for the most part the market still has a very cautious approach where people are not willing to go on a limb one way or the other," said Tom Porcelli, chief economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

In London, ICE Brent crude for December delivery LCOZ1 settled at $111.15 a barrel, gaining 99 cents, or 0.9 percent.

U.S. Treasury prices turned lower late in the session.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices US10YT=RR fell 9/32 in price to yield 2.19 percent compared with 2.18 percent late on Monday. Earlier, yields fell as low as 2.08 percent, their lowest since Oct. 7.

Also, in European markets, the French/German 10-year government bond yield spread FR10YT=TWEB widened to a euro-era record of 101 basis points. French debt also underperformed that of the Netherlands, its triple-A rated peer.

Apple Inc. is (AAPL.O) due to report results on Tuesday after the market close. Its shares were up 0.8 percent at $423.36. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Natsuko Waki in London and Chuck Mikolajczak and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)