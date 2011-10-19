* World stocks, euro gain on euro zone optimism

* Euro recovers from lows despite Spanish credit downgrade

* Gold and oil retreat (Recasts, updates prices, adds details)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. stocks were largely lower as disappointing earnings from Apple (AAPL.O) took a bite out of the market, while the euro advanced on a new round of optimism that European leaders will make progress on the euro zone debt crisis this weekend.

U.S. Treasuries declined as the revived hope that policymakers will come up with a definitive plan for the debt crisis at the EU summit on Sunday curbed any safety bid. Rising risk appetite on hopes for a resolution of the problem has helped stocks in recent weeks.

Optimism ruled markets even as comments from French President Nicolas Sarkozy suggested that there was no easy fix in the works to resolve the festering debt crisis. Sarkozy on Wednesday said efforts to secure a deal to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled over methods to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.

The euro held up well, last trading up 0.5 percent at $1.3811 EUR=.

Sunday's EU summit is being considered a make-or-break meeting on beefing up the euro zone's bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, and resolving the Greek debt crisis, which threatens to engulf the entire euro zone.

"It seems the pendulum is swinging again towards a more optimistic take on that meeting and the expansion of the EFSF," said Vassili Serebriakov, senior currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

On Wall Street, the benchmark U.S. Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX was down slightly. Gains in chip maker Intel and insurer Travelers Cos. helped offset the drop in Apple shares. Apple fell 3.9 percent to $405.85 after its results, reported after the market close on Tuesday, missed estimates for the first time in years as it sold far fewer iPhones than expected. For details, see [ID:nN1E79H1T6]

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 28.69 points, or 0.25 percent, at 11,605.74. The S&P 500 was down 0.77 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,224.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 14.97 points, or 0.56 percent, at 2,642.46.

Intel Corp (INTC.O) shares climbed 3.9 percent to $24.30 after it forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street's expectations, and Travelers (TRV.N) advanced 5.9 percent to $54.50 after it said its pricing across all insurance lines is stronger.

"There still are good companies out there and a lot of these companies have pretty strong balance sheets with a lot of cash, and they are going to endure this time of low consumer confidence that we are seeing," said Casey Weade a certified financial planner at Howard Bailey Financial in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

World stocks as measured by the MSCI index .MIWD00000PUS were up 0.4 percent on the day, and up about 13 percent from an Oct 4 low. The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares ended up 0.6 percent.

Banks, which are sensitive to the outcome of any plan to ease the debt crisis due to their significant exposure to sovereign debt, were among the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index .SX7P rising 2 percent.

Investors mostly shrugged off a credit ratings cut on Spain. Ratings agency Moody's late on Tuesday cut Spain's sovereign rating by two notches, citing the country's vulnerability to the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nN1E79H1YC]

A day earlier Moody's issued a warning on France, saying it would scrutinize its stable outlook on the country's triple-A credit rating.

Despite the downgrade, the cost of insuring against a Spanish default fell, according to monitor Markit. Italian credit default swap prices also narrowed, falling 14 basis points to 435 basis points.

U.S. Treasury prices declined, in line with the fall in other bond markets. Benchmark 10-year notes rose 5/32 in price to yield 2.16 percent US10YT=RR. Benchmark yields were well off Tuesday's low of 2.077 percent, which was the lowest since Oct. 7.

Safe-haven gold also fell, and was on track for a third consecutive decline. Oil futures edged lower.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.7 percent at $1,647.30 an ounce, while U.S. November crude CLX1 dipped 8 cents to $88.22 a barrel. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, with additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London and Wanfeng Zhou and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)