* Global equity markets extend gains on debt crisis hopes

* Crude oil rises on optimism Europe to agree on solution

* Risk-on rally pummels U.S. dollar, yen hits record high

* Bond prices slide on optimism about EU summit outcome (Adds fresh prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 21 Global equities surged and the euro gained on Friday as investors bet that European leaders over the next few days will move forward in resolving the euro zone's two-year-old debt crisis.

Doubts about the ability of European leaders to tackle the crisis eased a bit after German government sources said there were no serious differences between Germany and France ahead of a closely watched summit on Sunday in Brussels.

The announcement of a second summit meeting to follow on Wednesday added to the session's positive tone. France and Germany -- the two biggest economies in the euro zone -- are spearheading the effort to adopt a comprehensive strategy to fight a debt crisis that threatens to engulf the entire region. [ID:nB4E7LA018] [ID:nL5E7LK68G].

Risky assets rose and the dollar slumped to a record low against the yen and a one-month low against the Swiss franc in a rally driven in part by investor wariness of being caught on the wrong side of the summit meetings.

"It's not surprising to see buyers begin to step in here out of concern that they would miss an opportunity for another (rally)," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Philadelphia-based broker-dealer Janney Montgomery Scott, which has $54 billion in assets under management.

Trading volumes across equity, crude oil, government debt and precious metals markets was thin, suggesting a lack of investor conviction and lingering apprehension that the outcome of the summits will be totally rosy.

There was no expectation that a full agreement on such issues as how to scale up the euro zone's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, or how to reduce Greece's crippling debt, would be reached.

European stocks ended a roller-coaster week on a positive note, and U.S. equity markets were aided by some strong earnings reports from U.S. corporate icons.

McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit. Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) reported its quarterly earnings increased 45 percent and lifted its full-year outlook.

McDonald's shares gained 3.0 percent, and Honeywell shares jumped 5.2 percent.

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS gained 1.9 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares closed up 2.5 percent at 978.13 points.

Cyclical and financial stocks led the rally in Europe, with miner Xstrata XTA.L up 6.2 percent and French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) up 5.6 percent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 200.72 points, or 1.74 percent, at 11,742.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 15.56 points, or 1.28 percent, at 1,230.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 21.76 points, or 0.84 percent, at 2,620.38.

The U.S. dollar fell broadly on euro zone crisis hopes and talk the Federal Reserve may take new measures to boost growth. [ID:nN1E79K1BJ]

"It is very much a dollar negative environment. Risk is on," said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The euro EUR= gained 0.6 percent to 1.3862 against the dollar.

The dollar last traded down 0.7 percent to 76.408 .DXY against a basket of major currencies.

Brent crude slipped near its close, but U.S. crude settled higher.

The benchmark December Brent crude contract LCOc1 slid 5 cents to $109.70 per barrel after trading higher for almost the entire session.

U.S. light crude oil futures CLc1 rose $.133 to settle at at $87.40 a barrel.

Government debt fell.

German Bund futures FGBLc1 settled down 76 ticks, and the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 4/32 in price to yield 2.20 percent.

Gold rose 1 percent, breaking a four-day losing streak, as bullion moved in sync once again with riskier assets on optimism European leaders will be able to contain the region's debt crisis. [ID:nN1E79K0YL] (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Wanfeng Zhou, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Frank Tang in New York; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)