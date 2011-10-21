* Global equity markets extend gains on debt crisis hopes
* Crude oil rises on optimism Europe to agree on solution
* Risk-on rally pummels U.S. dollar, yen hits record high
* Bond prices slide on optimism about EU summit outcome
(Adds fresh prices)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 21 Global equities surged and the
euro gained on Friday as investors bet that European leaders
over the next few days will move forward in resolving the euro
zone's two-year-old debt crisis.
Doubts about the ability of European leaders to tackle the
crisis eased a bit after German government sources said there
were no serious differences between Germany and France ahead of
a closely watched summit on Sunday in Brussels.
The announcement of a second summit meeting to follow on
Wednesday added to the session's positive tone. France and
Germany -- the two biggest economies in the euro zone -- are
spearheading the effort to adopt a comprehensive strategy to
fight a debt crisis that threatens to engulf the entire region.
[ID:nB4E7LA018] [ID:nL5E7LK68G].
Risky assets rose and the dollar slumped to a record low
against the yen and a one-month low against the Swiss franc in
a rally driven in part by investor wariness of being caught on
the wrong side of the summit meetings.
"It's not surprising to see buyers begin to step in here
out of concern that they would miss an opportunity for another
(rally)," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at
Philadelphia-based broker-dealer Janney Montgomery Scott, which
has $54 billion in assets under management.
Trading volumes across equity, crude oil, government debt
and precious metals markets was thin, suggesting a lack of
investor conviction and lingering apprehension that the outcome
of the summits will be totally rosy.
There was no expectation that a full agreement on such
issues as how to scale up the euro zone's rescue fund, the
European Financial Stability Facility, or how to reduce
Greece's crippling debt, would be reached.
European stocks ended a roller-coaster week on a positive
note, and U.S. equity markets were aided by some strong
earnings reports from U.S. corporate icons.
McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) reported higher-than-expected
quarterly profit. Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) reported
its quarterly earnings increased 45 percent and lifted its
full-year outlook.
McDonald's shares gained 3.0 percent, and Honeywell shares
jumped 5.2 percent.
MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS
gained 1.9 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of
top European shares closed up 2.5 percent at 978.13 points.
Cyclical and financial stocks led the rally in Europe,
with miner Xstrata XTA.L up 6.2 percent and French bank
Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) up 5.6 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
up 200.72 points, or 1.74 percent, at 11,742.50. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 15.56 points, or 1.28 percent,
at 1,230.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 21.76
points, or 0.84 percent, at 2,620.38.
The U.S. dollar fell broadly on euro zone crisis hopes and
talk the Federal Reserve may take new measures to boost growth.
[ID:nN1E79K1BJ]
"It is very much a dollar negative environment. Risk is
on," said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist at Forex.com
in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The euro EUR= gained 0.6 percent to 1.3862 against the
dollar.
The dollar last traded down 0.7 percent to 76.408 .DXY
against a basket of major currencies.
Brent crude slipped near its close, but U.S. crude settled
higher.
The benchmark December Brent crude contract LCOc1 slid 5
cents to $109.70 per barrel after trading higher for almost the
entire session.
U.S. light crude oil futures CLc1 rose $.133 to settle at
at $87.40 a barrel.
Government debt fell.
German Bund futures FGBLc1 settled down 76 ticks, and the
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 4/32
in price to yield 2.20 percent.
Gold rose 1 percent, breaking a four-day losing streak, as
bullion moved in sync once again with riskier assets on
optimism European leaders will be able to contain the region's
debt crisis. [ID:nN1E79K0YL]
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Wanfeng Zhou, Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss and Frank Tang in New York; Writing by Herbert
Lash; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)