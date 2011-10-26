* Global stocks rise as optimism rises before EU summit

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 26 Global stocks edged higher while the euro eased to break-even on Wednesday ahead of a European summit that investors hope will lead to a solution to the euro zone's two-year-old sovereign debt crisis.

Investor optimism was boosted after Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament approved a motion to strengthen the euro zone rescue fund through leveraging. For details see: [ID:nB4E7LA026]

The vote provides German Chancellor Angela Merkel with the mandate she needs to negotiate when the European Union summit convenes later in the day in Brussels.

The incoming head of the European Central Bank threw the euro zone a lifeline hours before the summit by signaling the bank would go on buying the bonds of troubled countries to combat market turmoil. [ID:nLDE79O03J]

Mario Draghi delivered the message that financial markets have been waiting for about the ECB's intentions as leaders of the 17-nation single currency area struggled to produce a comprehensive plan to resolve the bloc's sovereign debt woes.

Wall Street opened more than 1 percent higher and shares in Europe gained 0.7 percent, while the euro pared gains to trade near break-even. The dollar set a fresh record low against the yen, posing the risk of intervention by Japanese authorities.

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS and the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top regional shares both gained about 0.7 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 131.09 points, or 1.12 percent, at 11,837.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 9.18 points, or 0.75 percent, at 1,238.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 10.90 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,649.32.

Oil futures slid, giving up earlier gains, on investors' jitters that the summit may fail to deliver a decisive resolution. [ID:nL5E7LQ1TM]

Brent crude futures LCOc1, which have lagged the U.S. crude rally of 6.5 percent in the last three sessions, were 40 cents lower at $110.52 a barrel.

U.S. crude CLc1 fell by 53 cents to $92.64 a barrel.

U.S. Treasuries prices held steady at lower levels after a government report showed U.S. new home sales rose more than expected in September.

New U.S. single-family home sales rose at their fastest pace in five months in September, but sustained price declines indicated the housing market is far from recovery.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 16/32 in price to yield 2.17 percent.