* Global stocks slide amid doubts about EU bailout fund

* Euro slips after comments from Merkel on bailout fund

* Germany's Merkel says few in G20 sign on to bailout fund

* US job report shows improvement, unemployment rate dips (Adds opening of U.S. markets, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. and European shares fell, as did the euro on Friday, as doubts resurfaced about Europe's bailout package and jitters ahead of a key vote in Greece overshadowed signs of improvement in a U.S. jobs report.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou faces a vote of confidence, with the fate of both the nation's deal over a euro zone bailout fund and the global economy in the balance. For details see: [ID:nL6E7M4019]

In a sign of risk aversion, government debt rose after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said few countries in the Group of 20 leading economies had committed to participation in the bailout fund. [ID:nB4E7LO005]

The focus on Europe has kept trading volatile. The U.S. S&P 500 has swung more than 1.5 percent every day this week. The benchmark index is on track to post its first negative week in five after posting its best month in 20 years in October.

"As far as Greece is concerned, the news changes by the minute. It's difficult for the market to predict a move," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top regional shares slid 0.7 percent, erasing earlier gains.

Shortly after opening, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 84.73 points, or 0.70 percent, at 11,959.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 10.20 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,250.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 18.67 points, or 0.69 percent, at 2,679.30.

World stocks measured by the MSCI all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS slid 0.1 percent.

The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.3758 EUR=EBS.

The December Bund future FGBLZ1 was up 60 ticks on the day and the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR rose 1/32 in price to yield 2.07 percent.

Crude prices rose.

Brent futures LCOc1 were up 81 cents at $111.64 a barrel.

U.S. light crude futures CLc1 were 25 cents firmer at $94.32 a barrel. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Neal Armstrong, Emelia Sithole-Matarise in London; Writing by Herbert Lash, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)