* U.S. stocks hit more than two-month high
* Crude oil settles mixed; risk-on rally pummels dollar
* Bond prices slide as crisis resolution optimism climbs
(Adds close of U.S. markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 21 Global equities and the euro
rallied on Friday as investors bet that European leaders in
crucial meetings over the next few days will move forward in
resolving the euro zone's two-year-old debt crisis.
Doubts about the ability of European leaders to tackle the
crisis eased a bit on Friday after German government sources
said there were no serious differences between Germany and
France ahead of a closely watched summit on Sunday in
Brussels.
The addition of a second summit meeting on Wednesday
supported investor optimism. U.S. stocks surged to their
highest levels since early August.
France and Germany -- the two biggest economies in the euro
zone -- are spearheading the effort to adopt a comprehensive
strategy to fight a debt crisis that threatens to engulf the
entire region. [ID:nB4E7LA018] [ID:nL5E7LK68G].
The dollar slumped to a record low against the yen and a
one-month low against the Swiss franc in a rally driven in part
by investor wariness over of being caught on the wrong side of
the summit meetings.
"The market is giving the benefit of the doubt that they
are going to come up with some sort of a meaningful stopgap
measure in Europe," said Boris Schlossberg, director of
currency research at GFT in New York.
Investor sentiment over recent week has been continually
buffeted by conflicting reports on progress in coming to grips
with a debt crisis that started in Greece but has since grown
to pose a possible threat to the global economy.
Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at
Philadelphia-based broker-dealer Janney Montgomery Scott, said
of Friday's rise in risk appetite: "It's not surprising to see
buyers begin to step in here out of concern that they would
miss an opportunity" for another rally.
But thin trading volumes across equity, crude oil,
government debt and precious metals markets suggested a lack of
investor conviction and lingering apprehension that the outcome
of the summits will be meaningful.
There was no expectation that a full agreement on such
issues as how to scale up the euro zone's rescue fund, the
European Financial Stability Facility, or how to reduce
Greece's crippling debt would be reached.
European stocks ended a roller-coaster week higher, and
U.S. equity markets were aided by strong earnings reports from
some corporate icons.
McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) reported higher-than-expected
quarterly profit. Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) reported
its quarterly earnings increased 45 percent and lifted its
full-year outlook.
McDonald's shares gained 3.7 percent, closing only slightly
below a new high of $92.45 hit earlier in the day. Honeywell
shares jumped 5.8 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI closed up 267.01
points, or 2.31 percent, at 11,808.79. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX climbed 22.86 points, or 1.88 percent, at
1,238.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 38.84
points, or 1.49 percent, at 2,637.46.
MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS
gained 2.2 percent, and the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of
top European shares closed up 2.5 percent at 978.13 points.
Cyclical and financial stocks led the rally in Europe,
with miner Xstrata XTA.L up 6.2 percent and French bank
Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) up 5.6 percent.
The U.S. dollar fell broadly on euro zone debt hopes and
talk the Federal Reserve may take new measures to boost growth.
[ID:nN1E79K1BJ]
"It is very much a dollar negative environment. Risk is
on," said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist at Forex.com
in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The euro EUR= gained 0.9 percent to 1.3893 against the
dollar.
The dollar last traded down 0.9 percent to 76.265 .DXY
against a basket of major currencies.
In London, Brent crude slipped near its close, but U.S.
crude settled higher.
ICE Brent for December delivery LCOZ1 settled down 20
cents at $109.56 a barrel.
U.S. light crude oil futures CLc1 rose $.133 to settle at
at $87.40 a barrel.
Government debt fell.
German Bund futures FGBLc1 settled down 76 ticks, and the
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 8/32
in price to yield 2.21 percent.
Gold rose 1 percent, breaking a four-day losing streak, as
bullion moved in sync once again with riskier assets.
[ID:nN1E79K0YL]
Spot gold XAU= was up more than 1 percent at $1,639.19 an
ounce.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery GCZ1 settled up
$23.20 at $1,636.10 an ounce.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Wanfeng Zhou, Chris Reese,
Richard Leong, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Frank Tang in New
York; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler)