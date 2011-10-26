* Global stocks retreat on doubts over EU outcome
* Euro eases after Germany's Merkel wins vote of support
* Treasuries extend falls after German parliament vote
* Oil eases as market eyes stockpiles, EU meeting
(Updates prices)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 26 Investors were skittish ahead
of a European Union summit on Wednesday, with conflicting
prospects for a resolution of the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis keeping global stocks in a virtual holding pattern while
the euro retreated.
Investor optimism was boosted after Germany's lower house
of parliament approved a motion to strengthen the euro zone
rescue fund, providing Chancellor Angela Merkel with the
mandate she needs to negotiate when the EU summit convenes. For
details see: [ID:nB4E7LA026]
Optimism also gained after the incoming head of the
European Central Bank threw the euro zone a lifeline hours
before the summit by signaling the bank would go on buying the
bonds of troubled countries to combat market turmoil.
[ID:nLDE79O03J]
But murky prospects for the emergence of a comprehensive
deal from Wednesday's summit kept investors on edge.
EU governments will signal readiness to back banks with
guarantees to avert a credit freeze, but give no overall figure
for recapitalizing lenders, according to a draft statement from
the summit in. [ID:nL5E7LQ2ZJ].
The dollar touched a record low against the yen,
heightening a risk that Japanese authorities might intervene.
The euro EUR= was down 0.5 percent at $1.3838.
Stocks in Europe eked out gains, but closed well off
earlier highs as the worries over the EU summit weighed. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top shares
provisionally closed up 0.1 percent at 983.16 points.
MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS fell
0.1 percent.
U.S. stocks were mixed as optimism ahead of the EU summit
contributed to early gains, but the outlook for a comprehensive
deal to resolve the two-year-old crisis was unclear.
"There are some questions about whether they will come up
with something, and that lack of resolution is the main
dampener for stocks," said John Carey, portfolio manager at
Pioneer Investment Management in Boston.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 56.95
points, or 0.49 percent, at 11,763.57. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 1.75 points, or 0.14 percent, at
1,230.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 10.35
points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,628.07.
A 5 percent rise in shares of Boeing, to $66.89. after the
plane maker posted forecast-beating results and raised its
full-year earnings outlook helped drive up the Dow.
U.S. Treasury debt fell as bond investors clung to the view
that European leaders will resolve the debt crisis.
[ID:nN1E79P0Q3]
Bund futures FGBLc1 settled up 40 ticks at 135.62, while
U.S. Treasury debt pared losses.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was
down 12/32 in price to yield 2.16 percent.
Oil futures also gave up early gains on investor jitters
that the summit may fail to deliver a decisive resolution and
as weekly U.S. inventory data showed an increase in crude
stockpiles. [ID:nL5E7LQ1TM]
"European economic uncertainty is keeping a lid on prices,
but the resurgence in Chinese demand stops markets falling too
far," said Christopher Bellew, an oil broker with Jefferies
Bache.
Brent crude futures LCOc1, which have lagged the 6.5
percent rally of U.S. crude in the last three sessions, were
down $1.46 at $109.46 a barrel.
U.S. crude CLc1 fell by $1.80 to $91.37 a barrel.
Investors shrugged off U.S. economic news.
Demand for a range of long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods
rose in September at the fastest pace in six months, suggesting
the economy was heading into the fourth quarter with solid
momentum.
Other data also pointed to a strengthening in economic
activity, with new homes sales in September the strongest in
five months and mortgage applications rising last week.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica and Nick Olivari in New York;
Simon Jessop, Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Zaida Espana in
London; Writing by Herbert Lash, Editing by Leslie Adler)