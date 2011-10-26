* Wall St rebounds on plan to boost euro zone rescue fund

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 26 U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday on news that euro zone leaders plan to boost the power of the region's bailout fund, though the euro remained down against the dollar as investors still awaited details of the rescue plan.

The euro zone aims to leverage its 440 billion euro bailout fund "several fold," but finance ministers will only agree the details of that in November, according to a draft statement obtained by Reuters to be issued after the summit on Wednesday. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LQ4Q7]

Financial markets experienced roller-coaster trade on Wednesday, with keen for news from Brussels, where leaders of the European Union were meeting to hammer out a solution to the debt crisis.

U.S. and European equities initially rose 1 percent before losing gains and then staging a rebound. Gains on the tech-rich Nasdaq were held in check by a 12 percent fall in shares of Amazon.com (AMZN.O) after the online retailer gave a disappointing outlook.

U.S. Treasuries, a traditional safe haven, fell, with the 30-year bond losing more than a point in price.

Since Oct. 4, when the S&P 500 slumped to levels last seen in September 2010, the benchmark index has surged nearly 15 percent, mostly on hopes for a debt crisis solution.

Optimism gained after the incoming head of the European Central Bank threw the euro zone a lifeline hours before the summit by signaling the bank would go on buying the bonds of troubled countries to combat market turmoil. [ID:nLDE79O03J]

Investor optimism was boosted after Germany's lower house of parliament approved a motion to strengthen the euro zone rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, providing Chancellor Angela Merkel with the mandate she needs to negotiate at EU summit. [ID:nB4E7LA026]

But the investors remained hungry for details of the rescue plan.

"Bottom line, no major surprises so far. We still need to figure out what the details of the 'leverage' will be," said John Bland, co-founder of Global-View.com in Cape May, New Jersey. "Frankly, indicating that the details will not be available until 'late November' is a bit of a disappointment."

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 126.58 points, or 1.08 percent, at 11,833.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 9.02 points, or 0.73 percent, at 1,238.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 5.83 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,644.25.

The Dow was helped by a 5 percent rise in shares of Boeing (BA.N) to $66.97 after the plane maker posted forecast-beating results and raised its full-year earnings outlook.

Stocks in Europe, which closed before the latest news on the bailout fund, eked out gains. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top shares provisionally closed up 0.1 percent at 983.76 points.

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.4 percent in a topsy-turvy session.

The dollar touched a record low against the yen, heightening a risk that Japanese authorities might intervene. The euro EUR= was down 0.1 percent at $1.3899.

U.S. Treasury debt fell as bond investors clung to the view that European leaders will resolve the debt crisis. [ID:nN1E79P0Q3]

Bund futures FGBLc1 settled up 40 ticks at 135.62, while U.S. Treasury debt pared losses.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 20/32 in price to yield 2.19 percent.

Oil prices fell after weekly data showed a sharp increase in U.S. crude inventories, while investors remained cautious about Europe's ability to agree on a plan

Brent crude futures LCOc1, which have lagged the 6.5 percent rally of U.S. crude in the last three sessions, were down $1.75 at $109.17 a barrel.

U.S. crude CLc1 settled down $2.97 to $90.20 a barrel.

Investors shrugged off U.S. economic news.

Demand for a range of long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose in September at the fastest pace in six months, suggesting the economy was heading into the fourth quarter with solid momentum.

Other data also pointed to a strengthening in economic activity, with new homes sales in September the strongest in five months and mortgage applications rising last week. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica and Nick Olivari in New York; Simon Jessop, Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Zaida Espana in London; Writing by Herbert Lash, Editing by Leslie Adler)