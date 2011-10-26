* Wall St rebounds on plan to boost euro zone rescue fund
* Euro remains down vs dollar as plan details awaited
* Treasuries extend falls; oil eases on stockpile data
(Updates prices)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 26 U.S. stocks rallied on
Wednesday on news that euro zone leaders plan to boost the
power of the region's bailout fund, though the euro remained
down against the dollar as investors still awaited details of
the rescue plan.
The euro zone aims to leverage its 440 billion euro
bailout fund "several fold," but finance ministers will only
agree the details of that in November, according to a draft
statement obtained by Reuters to be issued after the summit on
Wednesday. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LQ4Q7]
Financial markets experienced roller-coaster trade on
Wednesday, with keen for news from Brussels, where leaders of
the European Union were meeting to hammer out a solution to the
debt crisis.
U.S. and European equities initially rose 1 percent before
losing gains and then staging a rebound. Gains on the tech-rich
Nasdaq were held in check by a 12 percent fall in shares of
Amazon.com (AMZN.O) after the online retailer gave a
disappointing outlook.
U.S. Treasuries, a traditional safe haven, fell, with the
30-year bond losing more than a point in price.
Since Oct. 4, when the S&P 500 slumped to levels last seen
in September 2010, the benchmark index has surged nearly 15
percent, mostly on hopes for a debt crisis solution.
Optimism gained after the incoming head of the European
Central Bank threw the euro zone a lifeline hours before the
summit by signaling the bank would go on buying the bonds of
troubled countries to combat market turmoil. [ID:nLDE79O03J]
Investor optimism was boosted after Germany's lower house
of parliament approved a motion to strengthen the euro zone
rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility,
providing Chancellor Angela Merkel with the mandate she needs
to negotiate at EU summit. [ID:nB4E7LA026]
But the investors remained hungry for details of the rescue
plan.
"Bottom line, no major surprises so far. We still need to
figure out what the details of the 'leverage' will be," said
John Bland, co-founder of Global-View.com in Cape May, New
Jersey. "Frankly, indicating that the details will not be
available until 'late November' is a bit of a disappointment."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 126.58
points, or 1.08 percent, at 11,833.20. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 9.02 points, or 0.73 percent, at
1,238.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 5.83
points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,644.25.
The Dow was helped by a 5 percent rise in shares of Boeing
(BA.N) to $66.97 after the plane maker posted forecast-beating
results and raised its full-year earnings outlook.
Stocks in Europe, which closed before the latest news on
the bailout fund, eked out gains. The pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 .FTEU3 index of top shares provisionally closed up 0.1
percent at 983.76 points.
MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose
0.4 percent in a topsy-turvy session.
The dollar touched a record low against the yen,
heightening a risk that Japanese authorities might intervene.
The euro EUR= was down 0.1 percent at $1.3899.
U.S. Treasury debt fell as bond investors clung to the view
that European leaders will resolve the debt crisis.
[ID:nN1E79P0Q3]
Bund futures FGBLc1 settled up 40 ticks at 135.62, while
U.S. Treasury debt pared losses.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was
down 20/32 in price to yield 2.19 percent.
Oil prices fell after weekly data showed a sharp increase
in U.S. crude inventories, while investors remained cautious
about Europe's ability to agree on a plan
Brent crude futures LCOc1, which have lagged the 6.5
percent rally of U.S. crude in the last three sessions, were
down $1.75 at $109.17 a barrel.
U.S. crude CLc1 settled down $2.97 to $90.20 a barrel.
Investors shrugged off U.S. economic news.
Demand for a range of long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods
rose in September at the fastest pace in six months, suggesting
the economy was heading into the fourth quarter with solid
momentum.
Other data also pointed to a strengthening in economic
activity, with new homes sales in September the strongest in
five months and mortgage applications rising last week.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica and Nick Olivari in New York;
Simon Jessop, Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Zaida Espana in
London; Writing by Herbert Lash, Editing by Leslie Adler)