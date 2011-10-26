* Wall St rebounds on plan to boost euro zone rescue fund
* Euro remains down vs dollar as plan details awaited
* Treasuries extend falls; oil eases on stockpile data
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 26 U.S. stocks rallied on
Wednesday on news that euro zone leaders plan to boost the
power of the region's bailout fund, while the euro fell as
investors awaited details that will not be forthcoming until
next month.
Europe's leaders intend to multiply their rescue fund
fourfold to one trillion euros and press Greece's creditors to
accept losses of over 50 percent on their bondholdings, a draft
statement from an emergency summit obtained by Reuters said.
Financial markets rose and fell in a roller-coaster session
that was driven by speculation and lack of news from Brussels,
where leaders of the European Union were meeting to hammer out
a solution to the two-year-old sovereign debt crisis.
Oil prices fell as concerns about U.S. inventories added to
caution about Europe's ability to address the debt crisis,
while U.S. Treasuries, a traditional safe haven, also fell as
the stock market rallied.
U.S. and European equities initially rose 1 percent before
losing gains and then staging a rebound. Gains on the tech-rich
Nasdaq were held in check by a 13 percent plunge in shares of
Amazon.com (AMZN.O) after it provided a disappointing outlook.
The Eurogroup of finance ministers will be asked to
finalize the terms and conditions for how the rescue fund, the
European Financial Stability Facility, will operate under the
leverage schemes in November, the draft statement said.
"Even when the plan is laid out, it does not necessarily
mean that everything from then on will be very smooth.
Volatility will continue in the markets," said James Barnes,
senior fixed-income manager at National Penn Investors Trust
Company in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 162.42
points, or 1.39 percent, to 11,869.04. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX added 12.95 points, or 1.05 percent, at
1,242.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 12.25
points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,650.67.
The Dow was helped by a 4.5 percent jump in Boeing (BA.N)
shares to $66.56 after the plane maker posted forecast-beating
results and raised its full-year earnings outlook.
Stocks in Europe, which closed before the latest news on
the bailout fund, eked out gains. The pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 .FTEU3 index of top shares closed up 0.1 percent at
983.76 after rise and falls of about 1 percent.
MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose
0.4 percent.
Since Oct. 4, when the S&P 500 slumped to intraday levels
last seen in September 2010, the benchmark index has surged
nearly 15 percent, mostly on hopes for a solution to the debt
crisis.
Optimism rose after the incoming head of the European
Central Bank threw the euro zone a lifeline hours before the
summit by signaling the bank would go on buying the bonds of
Investor optimism was boosted after Germany's lower house
of parliament approved a motion to strengthen the EFSF, the
bailout fund, providing Chancellor Angela Merkel with the
But the investors remained hungry for details of the rescue
plan.
"Bottom line, no major surprises so far. We still need to
figure out what the details of the 'leverage' will be," said
John Bland, co-founder of Global-View.com in Cape May, New
Jersey. "Frankly, indicating that the details will not be
available until 'late November' is a bit of a disappointment."
The dollar touched a record low against the yen,
heightening a risk that Japanese authorities might intervene.
The euro EUR= was just below break-even at $1.3901.
U.S. Treasury debt fell, with the the benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR down 26/32 in price to yield
2.21 percent.
Oil prices also fell. Brent oil futures LCOc1 fell $2.01
to settle at $108.91 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 settled
down $2.97 at $90.20 a barrel.
Gold rose 1.5 percent to one-month highs, notching its
longest stretch of gains in over two months, as investors once
again sought the safety of bullion in the face of uncertainty
Bullion has gained nearly 7 percent during its four-day
winning streak.
Spot gold prices XAU= rose $15.60 to $1,718.90 an ounce.
