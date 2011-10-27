* Global equities surge on European debt accord

* Euro hits 7-week high after debt accord

* Bonds trim losses after U.S. GDP, jobless data

* Crude pushes higher as economic demand worries ease (Adds fresh prices, comment)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 27 World stocks surged and the euro jumped to a seven-week high against the dollar on Thursday after European leaders agreed on a sweeping plan to resolve the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

The investor euphoria sent European shares more than 3 percent higher while U.S. stocks gained about 2 percent. The deal envisions a recapitalization of European banks, a far more powerful rescue fund for the euro zone and 50 percent losses for Greek debt holders. For details see: [ID:nL5E7LR3HM]

For the moment investors shrugged off the fact that key aspects of the deal, including the mechanics of boosting the firepower of the European Financial Stability Facility and providing Greek debt relief, could take weeks to pin down.

The euro EUR=, surging past stop-loss points as investors reacted positively to the deal, gained 1.73 percent to $1.4123. [ID:nN1E79Q0FV].

"Investors around the world are cheering the fact that the Europeans have sucked it up and done what was necessary to mitigate a deeper crisis in the region," said Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"Their sheer relief that the process hasn't been drawn out even further ... has provided a nice boost to risk appetite."

Data that showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter as consumers and businesses stepped up spending also helped spur risk appetite. [ID:nN1E79Q0FK]

U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2.5 percent annual rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said.

World stocks extended gains to hit their highest level since early August, with the MSCI all-country equity index .MIWD00000PUS rising 3.2 percent and Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top regional shares surging 3.2 percent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 212.25 points, or 1.79 percent, at 12,081.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 24.20 points, or 1.95 percent, at 1,266.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 46.80 points, or 1.77 percent, at 2,697.47.

Wall Street's "fear gauge," the CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, fell 12 percent in a sign of investor sentiment.

Crude oil jumped to $112 a barrel as the European debt deal and supportive U.S. data eased concerns that economic weakness could curb energy demand. [ID:nL5E7LR3DV] Oil later pared gains.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 rose $2.55 to $111.46 a barrel.

U.S. light sweet crude oil CLc1 rose $2.47 to $92.67 a barrel.

Prices of safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds DE10YT=TWEB fell, while those of highly indebted euro zone countries gained.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 20/32 in price to yield 2.28 percent.

Spot gold prices XAU= rose $2.44 to $1,726.10 an ounce. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Robert Gibbons, Nick Olivari and Richard Leong in New York; Dominic Lau and Alex Lawler in London; Writing by Herbert Lash, Editing by Kenneth Barry)