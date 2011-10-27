* Global equities surge on European debt accord

* Euro hits 7-week high after sovereign debt deal

* Bonds trim losses after U.S. GDP, jobless data

* Crude pushes higher as economic demand worries ease (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 27 World stocks surged and the euro jumped to a seven-week high against the dollar on Thursday after European leaders agreed on a sweeping plan to resolve the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

European shares rose more than 3 percent and U.S. stocks gained almost as much on the euphoria. The deal envisions a recapitalization of European banks, a far more powerful rescue fund for the euro zone and 50 percent losses for Greek debt holders. For details see: [ID:nL5E7LR3HM]

For the moment, investors shrugged off the fact that key aspects of the deal, including the mechanics of boosting the firepower of the European Financial Stability Facility and providing Greek debt relief, could take weeks to finalize.

The euro EUR= surged past stop-loss points as investors reacted positively to the deal, gaining 2.3 percent to $1.4195. [ID:nN1E79Q0FV]. Investors were forced to unwind bets against the single currency as they looked for more details.

"The key signal is officials are taking steps in the right direction, triggering this relief rally," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange.

World stocks extended gains to hit their highest level since early August, with the MSCI all-country equity index .MIWD00000PUS rising 4.0 percent.

In Europe, shares soared to their highest close in 12 weeks, with French banks, heavily exposed to euro zone peripheral debt, among the biggest gainers.

Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) gained 22 percent and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) shot up 17 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares ended the session up 3.7 percent at 1,020.10, the highest close since Aug. 3.

"Decisions have been made, whatever they are, and that's a good thing. I fear further down the road we'll find they're not as good as we thought," said Gavin Launder, fund manager at Legal & General, which has 356 billion pounds ($570 billion) under management.

Data showing the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter as consumers and businesses stepped up spending also helped spur risk appetite.

U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2.5 percent annual rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said. [ID:nN1E79Q0FK]

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 305.83 points, or 2.58 percent, at 12,174.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 35.29 points, or 2.84 percent, at 1,277.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 72.82 points, or 2.75 percent, at 2,723.49.

Wall Street's "fear gauge," the CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, fell 15 percent in a sign of investor sentiment.

Crude oil jumped to $112 a barrel as the European debt deal and supportive U.S. data eased concerns that economic weakness could curb energy demand. [ID:nL5E7LR3DV] Oil later pared gains.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 rose $3.31 to $112.22 a barrel. U.S. light sweet crude oil CLc1 rose $3.19 to $93.39 a barrel.

Prices of safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds DE10YT=TWEB fell, while those of highly indebted euro zone countries gained.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 30/32 in price to yield 2.31 percent.

Spot gold prices XAU= rose $22.54 to $1,746.20 an ounce. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Robert Gibbons, Nick Olivari and Richard Leong in New York; Dominic Lau and Alex Lawler in London; Writing by Herbert Lash, Editing by Kenneth Barry and Dan Grebler)