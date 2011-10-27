(Corrects year to 2011 in second paragraph)
* Global equities surge on European debt accord
* Euro hits 7-week high after sovereign debt deal
* Crude pushes higher as economic demand worries ease
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 27 A long-awaited plan to staunch
the European debt crisis sparked euphoria across financial
markets on Thursday, driving up the value of the euro and the
price of world stocks, crude oil and other commodities.
Major U.S. stock indices, which had been close to bear
territory in the summer because of the debt crisis, climbed
back into the black for 2011, with the benchmark S&P 500 on
track to post its biggest monthly gain since 1974.
Metal prices jumped 5 percent or more, U.S. oil rose more
than 4 percent and the euro gained 2.4 percent after European
leaders agreed to a sweeping plan to resolve a crisis that has
threatened to push the U.S. and other economies back into
recession.
The deal envisions a recapitalization of European banks, a
far more powerful rescue fund for the euro zone and 50 percent
losses for Greek debt holders. For details, see
For the moment, investors shrugged off the fact that key
aspects of the deal, including the mechanics of boosting the
firepower of the European Financial Stability Facility and
providing Greek debt relief, could take weeks to finalize.
"This is not a magic elixir. It's a very good start and
certainly more than people had expected," Bill O'Neill, partner
at commodity investment firm LOGIC Advisors, said of the deal.
The euro EUR= surged past stop-loss points as investors
reacted positively to the deal, gaining 2.4 percent to $1.4209.
the single currency as they awaited more details.
World stocks extended gains to hit their highest level
since early August, with the MSCI all-country equity index
.MIWD00000PUS rising 4.3 percent.
U.S. stocks rallied more than 3 percent, and in a sign of
investor relief, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the CBOE
Volatility Index .VIX, fell 15 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 358.81
points, or 3.02 percent, at 12,227.85. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 44.31 points, or 3.57 percent, at
1,286.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 93.95
points, or 3.54 percent, at 2,744.62.
Data showing the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in a
year in the third quarter as consumers and businesses stepped
up spending also helped spur risk appetite.
U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2.5 percent
annual rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said.
Emerging market shares, as measured by MSCI .MSCIEF,
surged 4.1 percent. European shares soared to their highest
close in 12 weeks, with French banks, heavily exposed to euro
zone peripheral debt, among the biggest gainers.
Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) gained 22 percent and BNP Paribas
(BNPP.PA) shot up 17 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
ended the session up 3.7 percent at 1,020.10, the highest close
since Aug. 3.
"Decisions have been made, whatever they are, and that's a
good thing. I fear further down the road we'll find they're not
as good as we thought," said Gavin Launder, fund manager at
Legal & General, which has 356 billion pounds ($570 billion)
under management.
Crude oil jumped to $112 a barrel as the European debt deal
and supportive U.S. data eased concerns that economic weakness
gains.
ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 closed up $3.17 to settle
at $112.08 a barrel, while U.S. light sweet crude oil CLc1
rose $3.76 to settle at $93.96 a barrel.
Prices of safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds
DE10YT=TWEB tumbled, while those of highly indebted euro zone
countries gained.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was
down 52/32 in price to yield 2.40 percent.
Spot gold prices XAU= rose $21.35 to $1,745.10 an ounce.
