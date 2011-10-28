* Skepticism over debt deal weighs on sentiment
* Euro slips from 7-week peak; U.S. dollar steadies
* Italian yields jump to record as uncertainty remains
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. and European shares took
a breather on Friday after a strong rally on a long-awaited
euro zone rescue deal, but a weak sale of Italian bonds showed
investor confidence in the agreement was shaky.
The euro eased from a seven-week high against the dollar,
while oil and gold prices declined on skepticism over whether
the debt deal is enough to staunch the crisis.
Italy's 10-year borrowing costs topped 6 percent for the
first time since the launch of the euro after a debt auction,
underscoring the country's vulnerability at the center of the
crisis.
It was the first euro zone bond auction after policymakers
struck an agreement on Thursday to slash Greece's debt burden
and strengthen the European Financial Stability Facility, the
region's rescue fund. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LS1NJ]
Adding to concerns, the head of the EFSF played down hopes
of a quick deal with China to throw its support behind efforts
to resolve the crisis. But he said he expected Beijing to
continue to buy bonds issued by the fund. [ID:nL5E7LS1HH]
"I think we have a long way to go with this (European debt)
mess. I still see huge risks," said Stanley J.G. Crouch, who
oversees $2 billion as the chief investment officer of Aegis
Capital in New York.
U.S. stocks ended mixed in quiet trading after rallying 3
percent the previous day, closing out a fourth week of gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI ended up 22.56
points, or 0.18 percent, at 12,231.11. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX added 0.49 point, or 0.04 percent, at
1,285.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slipped 1.48
points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,737.15.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of leading European
shares ended 0.2 percent lower at 1,018.14.
MSCI's all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS was
last up 0.5 percent at 319.22, after hitting its highest level
in nearly three months and posting its best week since July,
2009.
Emerging market shares .MSCIEF rallied 1.9 percent.
While there are still questions over implementing the
European deal, some analysts said investors investors appeared
satisfied by Europe's progress.
"For (markets) to not sell off is as much a positive sign
as anything," said Andrew Slimmon, managing director at Global
Investment Solutions of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in
Chicago.
Investors' focus was shifting to a meeting of the Group of
20 nations next week in Cannes, France. They will watch for any
coordinated efforts or pledges to help stabilize world
financial markets, which have been battered this year by
Europe's debt crisis and a slowing world economy.
EURO OFF HIGHS
The euro EUR= slipped 0.2 percent to $1.4161, retreating
from a seven-week high of $1.4247 set on Thursday. The dollar
steadied after falling 1.8 percent against a basket of
currencies the previous day in its biggest daily drop in more
than two years.
"We're seeing the market reposition itself," said Michael
Woolfolk, managing director at BNY Mellon Global Markets in New
York. "Going into the two (European) summits, speculators were
long dollars. They have now exited those positions and players
are fine tuning."
Analysts said much of this month's 5.8 percent rally in the
euro against the dollar was driven by a squeeze of short
positions, with speculators reluctant to build bets against the
euro ahead of the G20 and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next
week.
Any hints the Fed is considering another round of monetary
easing to boost the U.S. economy or of a commitment from G20
players to support the euro zone bailout fund would likely push
the euro higher.
The U.S. dollar index last traded up 0.2 percent at 75.053
.DXY. Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.2 percent to
75.79 JPY=, keeping alive the risk of intervention by
Japanese authorities to curb the yen's rally.
Brent crude LCOc1 settled down $2.17 at $109.91. U.S.
crude CLc1 dropped 64 cents to settle at $93.32.
Spot gold XAU= retreated to around $1,741 an ounce from a
one-month high of $1,751.99.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose as the highest yields in more
than 2-1/2 months drew buyers. The benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury note was up 18/32, its yield US10YT=RR at 2.32
percent.
