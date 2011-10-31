* World stocks fall as stronger dollar hurts commodities
* Dollar up over 4 pct vs yen after Japanese intervention
* More intervention likely needed to sustain impact
* U.S. crude futures shed 0.8 pct; gold falls over 1 pct
(Updates market action, changes dateline, previous London)
NEW YORK, Oct 31 World equities fell on Monday
as commodity shares sank on a stronger dollar in the wake of
Japanese intervention to weaken the yen, and doubts resurfaced
over the European Union's plan to stem its debt crisis.
U.S. crude futures CLc1 shed 1.2 percent as the greenback
jumped to a three-month high against the yen, causing
dollar-priced commodities to be more expensive for investors
holding other currencies.
"After a solid month of gains, the (higher) dollar is
giving traders a reason to shy from the risk trade and take
some profits," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
Japan sold the yen for the second time in less than three
months, saying it intervened unilaterally to counter
speculative moves that were hurting world's third-biggest
economy. Traders estimated the Bank of Japan could have
purchased $65 billion to $75 billion against its currency. For
more, see [ID:nL4E7LV0D4]
The dollar, which had fallen to a record low of 75.31 yen
JPY= earlier in Asian trade, rose more than 4 percent against
to as high as 79.55 yen. It was up 2.9 percent at 77.96 yen
with traders saying more intervention would likely be needed
for a more durable impact.
The euro gave up most of last week's gains on the dollar's
broad-based advance. It was last 1 percent down at $1.400
EUR=, retreating further from a seven-week high about $1.4247
last Thursday following news of the euro zone's debt-rescue
plan.
It still looked set to end the month up nearly 5 percent
for its best monthly performance in just over a year, but
speculation about a possible interest rate cut on Thursday by
the European Central Bank could limit its gains for now.
The dollar could also come under pressure with Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke likely to repeat his
disappointment at the pace of economic recovery when the Fed
ends its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
TIMELINE-Japan battles strong yen: [ID:nL3E7LS0AB]
For stories from Europe: [nTOPEURO]
Euro zone debt crisis in graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p
Euro zone government bond spreads r.reuters.com/kus82s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
EUROPEAN DEBT PLAN DOUBTS
Together with the decline in the euro, equities gave back
some of last week's gains.
Lower metal prices from a firmer dollar hurt mining stocks,
while banking shares succumbed to selling on renewed doubts
over European leaders' plan to prevent their sovereign debt
problem from spiraling into a global financial crisis.
Japan told the head of Europe's bailout fund on Monday that
it would continue to buy its bonds, but, like fellow potential
investor China, did not commit to putting cash into a mooted
special purpose vehicle to enhance the rescue fund's firepower.
[ID:nL5E7LV0G5]
"Last week we saw a huge rise in equity markets largely on
the revelation of a structure of a plan, with no detail on the
funding," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, a strategist at Charles
Stanley in London.
The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS fell 1.2
percent, pulling back from its highest levels in nearly three
months hit last week.
U.S. stocks fell at the open as the spike in the U.S.
dollar weighed on commodity prices and dried up bids on other
risky assets.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 99.15 points,
or 0.81 percent, at 12,131.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX .INX lost 12.79 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,272.30.
The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 30.10 points, or
1.10 percent, at 2,707.05.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 was 1.3
percent lower after rising 4.1 percent last week, while
emerging stocks .MSCIEF shed 0.85 percent.
The stock market sell-off rekindled bids for bonds. U.S.
and German government bond prices advanced as peripheral euro
zone government debt came under renewed pressure on ebbing
euphoria over Europe's crisis-fighting plan.
Italian 10-year government bond yields climbed back above 6
percent to levels last seen August before the ECB stepped in to
buy Spanish and Italian debt in the secondary market.
German Bund futures FGBLc1 jumped more than a full point
to 134.85, while the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR
rallied 2 points in price to yield 3.25 percent.
Spot gold prices fell more than 1 percent as the spike in
the dollar spooked precious metals investors. Spot gold XAU=
was last about 1 percent down at $1,724.60 after falling nearly
2 percent earlier.
(Writing by Richard Leong in New York; additional reporting
by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Jessica
Mortimer, Kirsten Donovan and Brian Gorman in London; Editing
by Padraic Cassidy)