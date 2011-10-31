* Dollar gains 3 pct vs yen after Japanese intervention

* S&P 500 still on track for best month in about 25 years

* MF Global goes bankrupt on worries about European bets

* U.S. crude futures shed 0.8 pct; gold falls over 1 pct

* German Bunds, U.S. Treasuries rally on safe-haven bids (Recasts, updates market prices, adds new quotes)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 31 Global stock markets fell on Monday due to renewed worries about last week's euro zone plan to stem its debt crisis.

A stronger dollar following Japan's intervention to weaken the yen also stoked selling in equities, commodities and other risky assets.

Worries about the European debt crisis took a toll on MF Global MF.N. The U.S. futures broker, whose heavy bet on the region's debt sent its shares plummeting in recent days, filed for bankruptcy on Monday. For more, see [ID:nN1E79U0DF]

Despite the day's losses, the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX is poised to gain 12 percent on the month, its biggest percentage rise since January 1987. See [.N]

"(The dollar rise) is part of it, but a lot of it is also rethinking Europe. There was a lot of ebullience after the meeting and that is starting to fade a bit," said Stephen Massocca, managing director of Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.

Fading optimism on a lasting cure for euro zone's debt woes knocked down oil and other commodity prices.

U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 shed 1.4 percent to $92.43 a barrel, as the greenback jumped to a three-month high against the yen, making dollar-priced commodities more expensive for investors holding other currencies.

Lower metal prices from a firmer dollar hurt mining stocks, while banking shares succumbed to selling on renewed doubts over European leaders' plan to prevent their sovereign debt problem from spiraling into a global financial crisis.

"After a solid month of gains, the (higher) dollar is giving traders a reason to shy from the risk trade and take some profits," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.

Japan sold the yen for the second time in less than three months, saying it intervened to counter speculative moves that were hurting the world's third-biggest economy. Traders estimated the Bank of Japan could have purchased $65 billion to $75 billion against its currency. See [ID:nL4E7LV0D4]

The dollar, which had fallen to a record low of 75.31 yen JPY= earlier in Asian trade, rose more than 4 percent to as high as 79.55 yen. It was last up 2.9 percent at 77.97 yen, with traders saying more intervention would likely be needed for a more durable impact.

The euro gave up most of last week's gains on the dollar's advance. It was last down 1.4 percent at $1.3947 EUR=, retreating further from a seven-week high around $1.4247 last Thursday on news of the euro zone's debt-rescue plan.

The single currency still looked set to end the month up nearly 5 percent for its best monthly performance in just over a year. But speculation about an interest rate cut on Thursday by the European Central Bank could limit its gains for now. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ TIMELINE-Japan battles strong yen: [ID:nL3E7LS0AB] For stories from Europe: [nTOPEURO] Euro zone debt crisis in graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p Euro zone government bond spreads r.reuters.com/kus82s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

EUROPEAN DEBT PLAN DOUBTS

Japan told the head of Europe's bailout fund on Monday that it would continue to buy its bonds. But like fellow potential investor China, it did not commit to putting cash into a mooted special purpose vehicle to enhance the rescue fund's firepower. See [ID:nL5E7LV0G5]

With the decline in the euro, equities gave back some of last week's gains with some analysts expecting the market pullback to be temporary.

"It's nothing more than we were overbought," said Jeffrey Saut, chief investment strategist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida. "We are going to see professional money chasing equities higher into the end of the year."

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS dropped 2.3 percent, pulling back from its highest levels in nearly three months hit last week.

U.S. stocks fell as the spike in the U.S. dollar weighed on commodity prices and dried up bids on other risky assets.

Around 2 p.m. noon (1800 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 142.51 points, or 1.17 percent, at 12,088.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 15.29 points, or 1.19 percent, at 1,269.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 22.27 points, or 0.81 percent, at 2,714.88.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 closed down 2.2 percent after rising 4.1 percent last week, while emerging stocks .MSCIEF slipped 1.4 percent.

The stock market sell-off rekindled bids for bonds. U.S. and German government debt prices advanced as peripheral euro zone government debt came under renewed pressure.

Italian 10-year government bond yields climbed back above 6 percent to levels last seen in August before the ECB stepped in to buy Spanish and Italian debt in the secondary market.

German Bund futures FGBLc1 jumped almost 2 points to 135.61, while the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rallied 3 points in price to yield 3.22 percent.

Spot gold prices fell more than 1 percent as the spike in the dollar spooked precious metals investors. Spot gold XAU= was last down 1 percent at $1,723.70 an ounce, halving its earlier decline. (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Kirsten Donovan and Brian Gorman in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)