* U.S., European shares rise after Greece-related losses * U.S. jobs data, hopes on Fed and ECB revive risk-taking * German Bunds, U.S. Treasuries fall after Tuesday's rally (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous London)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. and European stocks stabilized and the euro rose on Wednesday as buyers emerged after a steep sell-off on fears that Greece's referendum on its bailout could push the country into default.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou won his cabinet's backing on Wednesday to hold a referendum on a 130-billion-euro bailout package for the euro zone.

Investors will likely remain nervous about the solvency of Greece and the euro zone's financial stability until Greece's referendum vote, which would take place in early 2012, analysts said.

"After yesterday's sell-off, some bounce was expected, but we think there are a lot of hurdles for the euro to clear and given the risk events, we do not see it rallying much," said Adam Myers, senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

Papandreou will later face the leaders of France and Germany, who summoned him for crisis talks in Cannes before a G20 summit of major world economies to push for quick implementation of the bailout deal. See [ID:nL5E7M11SG]

Rejection of the package could lead to a disorderly default for Greece with the fallout affecting the European banks that hold Greek debt.

The euro EUR= rose 0.8 percent against the dollar to $1.3807 and gained 0.4 percent versus the yen to 107.66 yen.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose nearly 1 percent after losing 6 percent the previous two sessions.

Less dismal data on the U.S. job market and hopes of more policy easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank also supported stocks and the euro and exerted selling pressure on German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries.

On Wall Street, at around 10:15 a.m. ET (1415 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 129.57 points, or 1.11 percent, to 11,787.53. The S&P 500 .SPX added 14.61 points, or 1.20 percent, to 1,232.89. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 17.59 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,624.55.

European stocks .FTEU3 rose 0.2 percent by 10:15 a.m. ET (1415 GMT), recovering early losses ahead of the U.S. open.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei .N225 closed down 2.2 percent following the sell-off on Wall Street and in Europe.

The stabilization in stocks and euro led investors to reduce their safehaven holdings of U.S. and German debt.

Bund futures FGBLc1 fell 77 basis points to 137.38 after touching a near one-month high on Tuesday, while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR fell 12/32 in price to yield 2.04 percent.

In the commodities market, Brent crude futures in London LCOZ1 were up $1 at $110.55 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures CLc1 were 72 cents higher at $92.89.

Spot gold XAU= rose about 1 percent to $1,738.20 an ounce. [O/R] [GOL/] (Reporting and writing by Ridchard Leong in New York; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag, Helene Durand and Blaise Robinson in London; Editing by Jan Paschal)