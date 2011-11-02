* U.S., European shares rise after Greece-related losses
* Euro, oil, gold rebound after sell-off
* U.S. jobs data, hopes on Fed and ECB revive risk-taking
* German Bunds, U.S. Treasuries fall after Tuesday's rally
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. and European stocks and
the euro rose on Wednesday as buyers emerged after a steep
sell-off on fears that Greece's referendum on its bailout could
push the country into default.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou won his cabinet's
backing on Wednesday to hold a referendum on the euro zone's
130-billion-euro bailout package, aimed at containing the debt
crisis.
Investors are looking ahead to the Greek government's
confidence vote on Friday. If Papandreou loses the vote, a
general election will be called and most likely there will be
no referendum.
In the meantime, investors will likely remain nervous about
the solvency of Greece and the euro zone's financial stability
should there be a referendum, which would take place in early
2012, analysts said.
"After yesterday's sell-off, some bounce was expected, but
we think there are a lot of hurdles for the euro to clear and
given the risk events, we do not see it rallying much," said
Adam Myers, senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole in
London.
Papandreou will later face the leaders of France and
Germany, who summoned him for crisis talks in Cannes before a
G20 summit of major world economies to push for quick
implementation of the bailout deal. See [ID:nL5E7M11SG]
Rejection of the package could lead to a disorderly default
for Greece, with the fallout affecting the European banks that
hold Greek debt.
The euro EUR= rose 0.8 percent against the dollar to
$1.3807 and gained 0.4 percent versus the yen, to 107.66 yen.
The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose nearly 1
percent after losing 6 percent in the previous two sessions.
Less-dismal data on the U.S. job market and hopes of more
policy easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European
Central Bank also supported stocks and the euro and exerted
selling pressure on German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries.
The Fed could begin to prepare financial markets for
further monetary easing at the conclusion of a two-day meeting
later on Wednesday, even if it refrains from any new stimulus
after implementing its $400 billion "Operation Twist" in
October. [ID:nN1E7A00GN]
The U.S. central bank will release its latest policy
statement at noon (1600 GMT), followed by a press conference by
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT).
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
up 212.29 points, or 1.82 percent, at 11,870.25. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 23.47 points, or 1.93 percent,
at 1,241.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 40.55
points, or 1.56 percent, at 2,647.51.
European stocks .FTEU3 rose 1 percent, recovering early
losses ahead of the U.S. open.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei .N225 closed down 2.2 percent
following Tuesday's sell-off on Wall Street and in Europe.
The stabilization in stocks and the euro led investors to
reduce their safe-haven holdings of U.S. and German debt.
Bund futures FGBLc1 fell 70 basis points to 137.44 after
touching a near one-month high on Tuesday, while the benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR fell 15/32 in price to
yield 2.04 percent.
In the commodities market, Brent crude futures in London
LCOZ1 were up $1.61 at $111.15 a barrel, while U.S. crude
futures CLc1 were $1.21 higher at $93.40.
Spot gold XAU= rose 1.4 percent to $1,742.99 an ounce.
