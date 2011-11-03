* Global stocks gain on hopes Greek vote ditched, ECB cut

* Greek government on brink of collapse buoys risk assets

* Bonds near session lows after surprise ECB rate cut

* Euro dips as Draghi warns of slower Europe growth (Adds fresh prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 3 Global stocks and crude oil rallied on Thursday on rising hopes Greece will abandon plans to hold a referendum over a euro-zone bailout and after the European Central Bank cut interest rates in a surprise move.

The ECB rate cut and a drop in U.S. jobless claims helped feed a bid for riskier assets. Trading was volatile across asset classes as markets were rocked by headlines on Greece, comments from the new ECB leader and economic data.

The Greek government teetered on the brink of collapse, with the opposition and some government lawmakers demanding a caretaker administration to force through approval of the bailout, the nation's only financial lifeline. For details see: [ID:nL5E7M314D]

ECB President Mario Draghi, who took office on Tuesday, said the euro zone could enter a "mild recession" toward the end of 2011 following the bank's unexpected interest rate cut by a quarter point to 1.25 percent. [ID:nL5E7M31HI]

U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on the rate cut and government data that showed new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell below 400,000 last week for the first time in five weeks, suggesting modest improvement in the labor market. [ID:nOAT004892]

The euro EUR=EBS traded near breakeven at $1.3751.

"Everybody is totally focused on any sensational headlines from Europe. The market was sideswiped by the (ECB) cut this morning, and Draghi has dug the knife in further by indicating Europe is heading to a mild recession," said Dean Popplewell, chief FX strategist at Oanda in Toronto.

Popplewell also said that everyone is nervous ahead of the U.S. employment report for October to be released on Friday.

U.S. stocks also bounced in choppy trade following an industry report that showed the pace of growth in the vast U.S. services sector slowed modestly in October to its lowest level since June as new orders declined. [ID:nN1E7A20JG]

The ECB's move increased investor appetite as did comments by U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday, who tried to soothe market tensions by promising to do more if necessary to boost the U.S. economy.

MSCI's all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.9 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was up 2.0 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 133.05 points, or 1.12 percent, at 11,969.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 13.30 points, or 1.07 percent, at 1,251.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 31.01 points, or 1.17 percent, at 2,671.00.

"It is a politics-driven market. With the violent intraday moves, the best way to play it is with very short-term, highly leveraged trackers or options, but with tight stop-losses," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

Financial shares in Europe surged, with AXA (AXAF.PA) up 5.6 percent and UniCredit (CRDI.MI) up 4.6 percent.

Oil prices gained, popping above $110 a barrel. [ID:nL4E7M30II]

Brent crude for December LCOc1 was up $1.03 at $110.37 a barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 was up $1.40 at $93.91 a barrel.

U.S. Treasuries fell to session lows after the ECB rate cut. [ID:nN1E7A20FO]

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 19/32 in price to yield 2.05 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Ellen Freilich in New York; Blaise Robinson in Paris; Claire Milhench in London; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)