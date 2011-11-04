* Risk assets slide amid doubts about EU bailout fund

* Bonds rise as bailout doubts feed bid for safe havens

* Germany's Merkel says few in G20 sign on to bailout fund

* US job report shows improvement, unemployment rate dips (Updates prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 4 Global stocks and the euro fell on Friday as doubts resurfaced about Europe's bailout package while investors awaited a key vote in Greece that overshadowed signs of improvement in a U.S. jobs report.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou faces a vote of confidence Friday night, with the fate of both the nation's deal on a euro zone debt bailout and the global economy in the balance. For details see: [ID:nL6E7M4019]

In a sign of risk aversion, government debt rose on both sides of the Atlantic after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said few countries in the Group of 20 leading economies had committed to the euro zone rescue fund. [ID:nB4E7LO005]

Merkel's comment eclipsed relief among investors on Thursday that Greece had ditched controversial plans to hold a referendum on its bailout, which had calmed fears of an imminent sovereign debt default.

Trading has been volatile on quickly changing news from Europe. The U.S. S&P 500 has swung more than 1.5 percent daily this week. The benchmark index is poised to post its first down week in five after October was its best month in 20 years.

"We are still waiting for the results of the confidence vote in Greece this evening and a definitive answer to whether (George) Papandreou will remain in office," said Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.

World stocks measured by the MSCI all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS slid 0.5 percent.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top regional shares slid 1.2 percent, erasing early gains. The index is on track to post its first weekly loss in six weeks.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 155.07 points, or 1.29 percent, at 11,889.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 17.47 points, or 1.39 percent, at 1,243.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 30.38 points, or 1.13 percent, at 2,667.59.

The euro slid against the dollar as uncertainty persisted about the European Union's bailout program. The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.3738 EUR=EBS.

The December Bund future FGBLZ1 was up 94 ticks on the day and the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR rose 7/32 in price to yield 2.05 percent.

Crude oil prices traded mixed.

Brent futures LCOc1 were up 25 cents at $111.08 a barrel. U.S. light crude futures CLc1 were down 47 cents at $93.60 a barrel.

Spot gold prices XAU= fell $8.06 to $1,754.50 an ounce. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Ellen Freilich and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Neal Armstrong, Emelia Sithole-Matarise in London; Blaise Robinson in Paris; Writing by Herbert Lash, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)