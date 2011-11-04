* Bonds rise as bailout doubts feed bid for safe havens
* Germany's Merkel says few in G20 sign on to bailout fund
* US job report shows improvement, unemployment rate dips
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 4 Global stocks and the euro fell
on Friday as new doubts about Europe's bailout package and
worries over the outcome of a key vote in Greece overshadowed
signs of improvement in the U.S. labor market.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou faces a vote of
confidence Friday night, with the fate of the nation's deal on
a euro zone debt bailout and the global economy in the balance.
Analysts declared the outcome too tight to forecast, but
had a hunch Papandreou might just survive the vote, which is
expected as late as midnight in Athens (2200 GMT).
The bid for safe-haven assets rose, with government debt on
both sides of the Atlantic gaining after German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said few countries in the Group of 20 leading
economies had committed to the euro zone rescue fund.
Merkel's comment eclipsed relief over the decision by
Greece on Thursday to ditch controversial plans to hold a
referendum on its bailout, a development that initially had
calmed fears of an imminent sovereign debt default.
Merkel's comment highlighted the fragility of deal reached
to rescue Greece. At the heart of the deal is a plan to
leverage the euro zone's rescue fund to give it firepower of
1.0 trillion euros.
Trading has been volatile on quickly changing news from
Europe. The U.S. S&P 500 has experienced daily swings of more
than 1.5 percent this week. The benchmark index, which posted
its best month in 20 years in October, was on track to post its
first down week in five.
"There's too much uncertainty going on. What Greece has
taught us this week is that just when you think things are
certain, they're actually not," said Camilla Sutton, chief
currency strategist, at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
World stocks measured by the MSCI all-country world index
.MIWD00000PUS pared losses to rise 0.1 percent.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top
regional shares slid 1.0 percent to 980.01, erasing early
gains. The index posted its first weekly loss in six weeks.
Italian banks UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and Intesa SanPaolo
(ISP.MI), heavily exposed to Italy's sovereign debt, fell 6.6
and 4.8 percent, respectively.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who is facing
pressure to step down, turned down an offer of funding from the
International Monetary Fund, which has placed the country under
supervision as it struggles with its debt mountain.
"The Italian bond yield is the only game in town. If this
trend continues, we've got serious problems. It's not
sustainable. There's no reason to take any more risk at the
moment," said David Coombs, fund manager at Rathbone Brothers,
which has 15.2 billion pounds ($24.2 billion) under management.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
down 68.87 points, or 0.57 percent, at 11,975.60. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 7.11 points, or 0.56
percent, at 1,254.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was
down 6.52 points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,691.45.
Stock sectors most exposed to weakness in European banks
and tied to growth, such as industrials, financials, materials
and energy were among the weakest.
Signs of some improvement in the U.S. labor market failed
to lift the market. Labor Department data showed U.S. hiring
slowed in October but the unemployment rate hit a six-month low
and job gains in the prior two months were stronger than
previously thought, pointing to some improvement in the
Shares of daily deals site Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) rose more
than 50 percent in their stock market debut, but at least some
of the early trading exuberance may have come from limiting the
The euro slid against the dollar as uncertainty persisted
about the European Union's bailout program. The euro fell 0.1
percent to $1.3793 EUR=EBS.
The December Bund future FGBLZ1 settled up 73 ticks,
while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR rose
5/32 in price to yield 2.06 percent.
Italian two-year government bond yields jumped and the
spread of Italian 10-year yields over Bunds hit a new lifetime
high.
Crude oil prices rose in choppy trade.
Brent futures LCOc1 were up 91 cents at $111.74 a barrel.
U.S. light crude futures CLc1 were up 26 cents at $94.33 a
barrel.
Spot gold prices XAU= fell $7.01 to $1,755.60 an ounce.
