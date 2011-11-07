* Italy bond yields at 14-year high

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Nov 7 The euro fell in a choppy session on Monday as uncertainty in Italy fueled concern the euro zone's third-biggest economy would be sucked deeper into the region's debt crisis, while gold rose on its safe haven appeal.

U.S. stocks edged higher and lifted global equities, with most gains coming from healthcare and telecom, sectors seen as less risky.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi defied heavy pressure to resign as he faces a rebellion in his party. He denied reports that he would resign, reversing an upward move in Italian stocks and a pullback in government bond yields. For details, see [ID:nL6E7M60C8] [ID:nL6E7M73KK]

Volatility has risen and markets have hinged on European headlines for weeks, with political wrangling in Greece sparking panic in global financial markets on fears it would lead to a default and spread problems to other euro zone countries. While Greece took all the attention lately as it teetered toward a default on its short-term debt, focus is shifting to the swelling Italian deficit.

With Rome's borrowing costs soaring and 1.9 trillion euros in public debt, it is too large to bail out.

"Italian debt levels exceed the total borrowing of Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Greece combined. Therefore, the Italian problem is truly the core problem for the entire structure of the euro zone," said Andrew Busch, senior currency strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

The euro zone crisis has lifted bond yields in most economies in the area. It also hit the euro currency and strengthened the U.S. dollar, weighing on commodity prices and the equities that track them.

Volatility contagion increased between equities and sovereign debt according to Mandy Xu, equity derivatives strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.

"The volatile spillover impact from sovereign debt is now approaching the highs we saw in July, during the second Greek bailout discussion."

The euro was down 0.48 percent at $1.3768 EUR= after hitting a low of $1.3679 in the overnight session, according to Reuters data.

Gold futures GCc1 rose 2.3 percent as investors piled into the traditional safe-haven asset on uncertainty about Europe's debt crisis.

In the latest news to garner markets' attention, Italian prime minister Berlusconi is struggling to win the support of enough deputies to avoid defeat on Tuesday on a vote to confirm a state financing bill that has already been rejected once.

Benchmark Italian government bond yields IT10YT=TWEB brushed 6.7 percent, their highest since 1997. Borrowing costs of 7 percent or more are widely viewed as unsustainable.

In afternoon trading in New York, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI added 43.37 points, or 0.36 percent, to 12,026.61. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 4.01 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,257.24. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 3.10 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,689.25.

A paper prepared by the European Investment Bank for European finance ministers helped buoy equities, as it said the EIB could provide up to 74 billion euros of lending support to European banks over two years if its capital base were reinforced in part with cash from shareholders.

European banks' liquidity issues are seen as a key element in the current crisis.

The FTSEurofirst .FTEU3 closed 0.55 percent lower, while U.S.-dollar denominated Nikkei futures NKc1 edged 0.57 percent higher. The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS was up less than 0.1 percent.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR were trading more than a point higher to yield 3.04 percent on safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 12/32 higher in price to yield 1.997 percent, down from 2.04 percent late Friday. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Wanfeng Zhou and Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)