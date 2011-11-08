* European stocks pare gains after Italy vote
* Berlusconi wins vote, but loses majority
* Italian 10-year yields tick higher
(Updates with U.S. market open, adds comment; changes
dateline, previous LONDON)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 8 Global shares and the euro
pared most gains on Tuesday after Italy's embattled leader,
Silvio Berlusconi, won a budget vote in parliament even as he
faces the possibility of being forced to resign.
The outcome of the vote indicated Berlusconi lost his
majority in Parliament, and the opposition leader called for
him to quit.
Stocks and the euro pulled back on the news, suggesting
investors will have to await further developments that could
increase volatility and potentially drive money into safe-haven
assets like gold and U.S. Treasuries.
The outcome may escalate the political crisis in the euro
zone's third-largest economy, as it is unclear whether
Berlusconi will give up power.
"Basically this is the worst possible combination of events
-- he wins the vote but doesn't get the majority," said Marc
Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman. "This is euro negative because it increases near-term
uncertainty ... it keeps uncertainty hanging over the market."
The euro EUR= edged up less than 0.1 percent versus the
U.S. dollar, after gaining close to 0.4 percent before the
vote.
Berlusconi's exit could ease the passage of unpopular
austerity measures needed to reduce debt and lower Italian
government bond yields, which hit a 14-year high on Tuesday.
Focus has shifted in the past days from Greece's weak
economy and finances to the swelling Italian deficit. With
borrowing costs soaring and 1.9 trillion euros in public debt,
the country, as opposed to Greece, is too large to bail out.
Italian 10-year debt yields IT10YT=TWEB ticked up to 6.71
percent after earlier touching a 14-year high of 6.74 percent.
In morning stock trading in New York, the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI was down 19.98 points, or 0.17
percent, at 12,048.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
was up 0.07 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,261.19. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was up 3.44 points, or 0.13 percent, at
2,698.69.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was up
1/32, yielding 2.051 percent.
The FTSEurofirst .FTEU3 gained 1.2 percent and the MSCI
world equity index .MIWD00000PUS was up 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by David
Gaffen; Editing by Dan Grebler)