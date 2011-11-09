* Italian 2- and 10-yr yields rise above 7 percent
* Stocks and euro selloff, U.S. Treasury prices up
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 9 Stocks and the euro tumbled on
Wednesday as Italian borrowing costs spiked, raising fears the
country will be forced to seek a bailout that could break
Europe financially.
Yields on 2-year and 10-year Italian bonds rose above 7
percent, making the cost of financing its massive 1.9 trillion
euro debt burden unsustainable. The fear is that Italy is
sliding toward a Greek-style debt crisis, but its size makes it
too large to bail out.
Stocks fell across the board, particularly banks, and the
euro fell 1.8 percent against the U.S. dollar and yen as
investors fled to the safety of U.S. government debt.
The market selloff was sparked after LCH Clearnet SA, which
clears repo trades for international banks, raised the level of
collateral needed for those holding Italian government debt.
This makes it more expensive for holders of Italian debt to
borrow against it and creates a self-fulfilling cycle where
rising yields lead to more fear and more selling.
"Italy's latest debt woes signal a new, even more dangerous
phase in Europe's debt crisis," said Mohamed El-Erian, co-chief
investment officer at PIMCO, which has $4.8 billion in exposure
to Italian debt according to its most recent filings.
At 7 percent, Italian bond yields have reached levels seen
as a tipping point. Portugal and Ireland were forced to seek
bailouts not long after their sovereign debt surpassed that
The cost to insure Italy's debt in the credit default swap
market rose to a record 555 basis points, up from 520 basis
points on Tuesday, according to data provider Markit. This
means it would cost 555,000 euros per year to insure 10 million
in euros of Italian debt for five years.
Greece's CDs also continued to trade at very distressed
levels, at an upfront cost of 59 percent, or 5.9 million euros
to insure 10 million euros of debt for five years, in addition
to annual payments of 500,000 euros.
France is more exposed to Italian debt than any other
country, with more than $416 billion in exposure, according to
the most recent data from the Bank for International
Settlements. The United States' exposure is much smaller, at
$47 billion. For a graph see r.reuters.com/hyb65p.
U.S. TREASURY PRICES RISE
U.S. money market investors scrambled for cash and U.S.
Treasury bills on Wednesday due to anxiety whether Italy could
Key measures of risk aversion rose to levels not seen since
last summer, when investors grappled with the initial round of
the debt crisis.
The search for safety lifted U.S. Treasury prices, even as
yields continued to shrink.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was up
35/32, with the yield at 1.9553 percent.
In morning trading in New York, the Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI dropped 213.73 points, or 1.76 percent, to
11,956.45. The S&P Poor's 500 .SPX dropped 25.12 points, or
1.97 percent, to 1,250.80. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped
56.85 points, or 2.08 percent, to 2,670.64.
World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were down
2.1 percent, while in Europe the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 lost
1.9 percent.
EURO TUMBLES
Traders said the European Central Bank bought Italian debt
aggressively on Wednesday, in an attempt to lower yields. Mark
McCormick, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York,
said the ECB may be forced to increase those purchases or to
cut interest rates again next month, all of which should weigh
on the euro. The ECB cut rates to 1.25 percent last week.
"All of this is adding to the case for more economic
weakness in the euro zone as a whole, and recent manufacturing
data suggests things are getting worse," McCormick said.
The euro EUR= slid 1.8 percent versus the greenback and
the yen EURJPY= and 0.7 percent against the Swiss franc
EURCHF=EBS.
Following days of negotiations, Greek House speaker
Philippos Petsalnikos was expected to head Athens' coalition
government, sources from both major parties said.
