* Italian 2- and 10-yr yields rise above 7 percent

* Stocks and euro selloff, U.S. Treasury prices up (Updates prices, adds comment, details)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Nov 9 Stocks and the euro tumbled on Wednesday as Italian borrowing costs spiked, raising fears the country will be forced to seek a bailout that could break Europe financially.

Yields on 2-year and 10-year Italian bonds rose above 7 percent, making the cost of financing its massive 1.9 trillion euro debt burden unsustainable. The fear is that Italy is sliding toward a Greek-style debt crisis, but its size makes it too large to bail out.

Stocks fell across the board, particularly banks, and the euro fell 1.8 percent against the U.S. dollar and yen as investors fled to the safety of U.S. government debt.

The market selloff was sparked after LCH Clearnet SA, which clears repo trades for international banks, raised the level of collateral needed for those holding Italian government debt. For details see [ID:nL6E7M9192].

This makes it more expensive for holders of Italian debt to borrow against it and creates a self-fulfilling cycle where rising yields lead to more fear and more selling.

"Italy's latest debt woes signal a new, even more dangerous phase in Europe's debt crisis," said Mohamed El-Erian, co-chief investment officer at PIMCO, which has $4.8 billion in exposure to Italian debt according to its most recent filings.

At 7 percent, Italian bond yields have reached levels seen as a tipping point. Portugal and Ireland were forced to seek bailouts not long after their sovereign debt surpassed that level. For details see [ID:nL6E7M93EM].

The cost to insure Italy's debt in the credit default swap market rose to a record 555 basis points, up from 520 basis points on Tuesday, according to data provider Markit. This means it would cost 555,000 euros per year to insure 10 million in euros of Italian debt for five years.

Greece's CDs also continued to trade at very distressed levels, at an upfront cost of 59 percent, or 5.9 million euros to insure 10 million euros of debt for five years, in addition to annual payments of 500,000 euros.

France is more exposed to Italian debt than any other country, with more than $416 billion in exposure, according to the most recent data from the Bank for International Settlements. The United States' exposure is much smaller, at $47 billion. For a graph see r.reuters.com/hyb65p.

U.S. TREASURY PRICES RISE

U.S. money market investors scrambled for cash and U.S. Treasury bills on Wednesday due to anxiety whether Italy could repay its debt. For details see [MMT/].

Key measures of risk aversion rose to levels not seen since last summer, when investors grappled with the initial round of the debt crisis.

The search for safety lifted U.S. Treasury prices, even as yields continued to shrink.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was up 35/32, with the yield at 1.9553 percent.

In morning trading in New York, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 213.73 points, or 1.76 percent, to 11,956.45. The S&P Poor's 500 .SPX dropped 25.12 points, or 1.97 percent, to 1,250.80. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 56.85 points, or 2.08 percent, to 2,670.64.

World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were down 2.1 percent, while in Europe the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 lost 1.9 percent. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Italy, Germany, U.S. bond yields: r.reuters.com/puv84s Who owns euro debt: r.reuters.com/map84s European bank exposure: link.reuters.com/nyk23s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

EURO TUMBLES

Traders said the European Central Bank bought Italian debt aggressively on Wednesday, in an attempt to lower yields. Mark McCormick, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York, said the ECB may be forced to increase those purchases or to cut interest rates again next month, all of which should weigh on the euro. The ECB cut rates to 1.25 percent last week.

"All of this is adding to the case for more economic weakness in the euro zone as a whole, and recent manufacturing data suggests things are getting worse," McCormick said.

The euro EUR= slid 1.8 percent versus the greenback and the yen EURJPY= and 0.7 percent against the Swiss franc EURCHF=EBS.

Following days of negotiations, Greek House speaker Philippos Petsalnikos was expected to head Athens' coalition government, sources from both major parties said. [ID:nA8E7M700P] [ID:nL6E7M90T2] (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Jennifer Ablan, Steven C. Johnson and Richard Leong; Editing by Kenneth Barry)