* Italian 2- and 10-year yields rise above 7 percent
* Stocks and euro sell off; U.S. Treasury prices rise
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 9 Stocks and the euro tumbled on
Wednesday as Italian borrowing costs spiked, raising fears the
country will be forced to seek a bailout that could overwhelm
the euro zone's finances and push the region into a recession.
Yields on two-year and 10-year Italian bonds rose above 7
percent, a level at which the cost of financing its massive 1.9
trillion euro debt burden becomes unsustainable. Investors are
concerned the euro zone and international lenders would
struggle to assemble a bailout of sufficient size for Italy,
which is the euro zone's third largest economy.
"Italy's latest debt woes signal a new, even more dangerous
phase in Europe's debt crisis," said Mohamed El-Erian, co-chief
investment officer at PIMCO, which is home to the world's
largest bond fund and a holder itself of Italian sovereign
debt. [ID:nN1E7A8104]
Stocks fell across the board, with banks particularly
hard-hit on fears over their exposure to European debt. The
euro fell 1.7 percent against the U.S. dollar and the yen as
investors fled to the safety of U.S. government debt.
Two major clearing houses raised the level of collateral
needed for those holding Italian government debt. The move
makes it more expensive for holders of Italian debt to borrow
against it and helps create a cycle in which rising yields fuel
more fear and more selling. For details see [ID:nL6E7M94YG].
At 7 percent, Italian bond yields have reached levels seen
as a tipping point. Portugal and Ireland were forced to seek
bailouts not long after their sovereign debt surpassed the same
level. For details see [ID:nL6E7M93EM].
In a measure of perceived risk, the cost to insure Italy's
debt in the credit default swap market rose to a record 560
basis points, up from 520 basis points on Tuesday, according to
data provider Markit. This means it would cost 560,000 euros
per year to insure 10 million in euros of Italian debt for five
years.
Greece's credit default swaps also continued to trade at
very distressed levels, at an upfront cost of 59 percent, or
5.9 million euros to insure 10 million euros of debt for five
years, in addition to annual payments of 500,000 euros.
French credit default swap costs rose 11 basis points to
195 basis points, the highest level in a month, Markit data
showed.
French banks are more exposed to Italian debt than any
other country's lenders, with more than $416 billion in
exposure, according to the most recent data from the Bank for
International Settlements. The exposure of U.S. banks is much
smaller, at $47 billion. For a graph see
r.reuters.com/hyb65p.
U.S. TREASURY PRICES RISE
U.S. money market investors scrambled for cash and for U.S.
Treasury bills on Wednesday on anxiety over whether Italy could
repay its debt. For details see [MMT/].
Key measures of risk aversion rose to levels not seen since
last summer, when investors grappled with the initial round of
the debt crisis.
The search for safety lifted U.S. Treasury prices, even as
yields continued to shrink. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
note US10YT=RR was up 29/32, with the yield at 1.9764
percent.
Assets perceived as risy fell.
In afternoon trading in New York, the Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI dropped 239.38 points, or 1.97 percent, to
11,930.80. The S&P 500 .SPX dropped 28.22 points, or 2.21
percent, to 1,247.70. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped
61.76 points, or 2.26 percent, to 2,665.73.
The KBW bank index .BKX slid 4.06 percent, and the S&P
financial index .GSPF was off 3.6 percent. Morgan Stanley
(MS.N) shares fell 7.04 percent and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) lost
6.3 percent.
World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were down
1.9 percent, while in Europe the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3
ended down 1.8 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index .SX7P slid 3.7 percent,
weighed by a 6.8 percent fall for leading Italian lender
UniCredit (CRDI.MI), which holds 38.6 billion euros of Italian
government debt.
U.S. dollar-denominated Nikkei futures NKc1 fell 1.4
percent.
EURO TUMBLES
Traders said the European Central Bank bought Italian debt
aggressively on Wednesday, in an attempt to lower yields. Mark
McCormick, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York,
said the ECB may be forced to increase those purchases or to
cut interest rates again next month, all of which should weigh
on the euro. The ECB cut rates to 1.25 percent last week.
"All of this is adding to the case for more economic
weakness in the euro zone as a whole, and recent manufacturing
data suggests things are getting worse," McCormick said.
The euro EUR= slid 1.7 percent versus the greenback and
the yen EURJPY= and 0.5 percent against the Swiss franc
EURCHF=EBS.
Following days of negotiations, Greek House speaker
Philippos Petsalnikos was expected to head Athens' coalition
government, sources from both major parties said.
[ID:nA8E7M700P] [ID:nL6E7M90T2]
